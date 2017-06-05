News By Tag
Pathfinder Labs Opens Registration for First Panel in Military Veteran Community Transitions Series
"Community Transitions: Making a Difference in Military Reintegration" Will Examine Military Reintegration Challenges and Successes to Discover Community-Wide Solutions
The panel moderator will be Elana Duffy, Founder and CEO of Pathfinder and US Army Veteran. Panel participants will include, in part (subject to change):
• Brett Morash, US Navy Veteran and COO of Bob Woodruff Foundation
• Marie Roker-Jones, US Army Spouse and Co-Founder of OweYah
• Kristen Rouse, US Army Reservist and Founding Director of NYC Veterans Alliance
• Pamela Campos-Palma, US Air Force Veteran and Political and Strategy Consultant
• Benari Poulten, US Army Veteran and ESPN Writer
The panelists have over 80 years combined of service between them, and each has succeeded in his/her post-service life and career. Audience members available for networking before and after the panel include NYC government employees, service providers representing national organizations and NYC support resources, and technology start-ups working in social enterprise development.
Elana Duffy is confident that these panels will highlight the value of Pathfinder's services and encourage change in the national support network. She adds, "I transitioned in 2013 and I relied heavily on my personal veteran network for recommendations and advice, there was nowhere else to turn. The more help I got from my network, the better experience I had and the easier things became for me. I founded Pathfinder in 2015 to provide that same type network on a greater scale to every veteran, especially those in need. With continuing panels like this one, we will be able to reach and help even more members and create real change in the support service community."
Panel series sponsors include NYU Future Labs, Kings County Brewers Collective, and Civic Hall. Raffle prizes and other event features such as live-stream are available for the first year of the series thanks to the recent Pathfinder Labs' semi-final victory in the Sam's Club and SCORE Small Business Championship.
Any views expressed by panelists are their own and not representative of their respective businesses or organizations.
Space is limited! Click here
About Pathfinder Labs
Pathfinder Labs is a leading crowdsourced review publisher for the military and veteran communities. Founded by a veteran who was medically retired due to combat injuries, Pathfinder Labs was created in 2015 to ease military veterans' transitions back Into civilian life. This proprietary reviewing platform allows veterans and their friends and family members rate, review, and connect with local community resources. In only one year of limited beta testing, Pathfinder Labs today has amassed over 500 reviewing members and has nearly 10,000 targeted followers on social media that continues to grow daily. For more information, please visit www.pathfinder.vet.
