GMS Taps IT Leader to Bring Low-Power, Compact Servers to Enterprise and Non-Defense Industries

Kevin Kryzda to Lead Business Development Efforts to Bring High RAS Rugged, Dense, Efficient and Reliable Servers to Demanding Data Centers, Oil and Gas, Mining, Healthcare, and Aviation Industries
 
 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- General Micro Systems, Inc. (GMS) today announced that it is extending its technology-leading MIL-SPEC server into non-defense markets where ruggedness and reliability, highest performance and lowest energy consumption in the smallest footprint are critical. Focusing on RAS—Reliability, Availability and Serviceability—the new GMS business initiative will bring the company's proven military-grade 2U short-rack server system to demanding industry applications, including data centers, oil and gas, mining, healthcare and aviation. Kevin Kryzda, GMS chief information officer and enterprise business development director, will lead the new business, leveraging his extensive background in senior IT positions within government information systems organizations.

"With this new initiative, GMS is offering non-defense markets the advantages of server technologies from a company that has a long and proven track record for the highest reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS)," Kryzda said. "General Micro Systems' server products were developed to meet the needs of the most demanding customers in the most demanding environmental conditions. Now, non-military customers can take advantage of these technologies to reduce costs, improve capabilities and grow their market share."

Enterprise Servers Based on MIL-SPEC Rugged S2U "King Cobra" Server Technology

New server products for enterprise markets will be based on the S2U "King Cobra" server, which replaces up to 15U of equivalent rackmount components in a 2U short rack (17-inch deep) configuration. The design optimizes each sub-system for maximum performance, lowest power, highest efficiency thermal profile and modular replacement, making each subsystem scalable and upgradable with lower total cost of ownership. These technologies have been awarded or have pending 12 patents, which allows GMS to offer enterprise servers with unprecedented capabilities.

For demanding commercial markets, these one-of-a-kind technologies enable:

·       Reduced space required for computing resources, or increased density of computing resources that can be provisioned in a facility.

·       Lower energy consumption per unit of compute capability, which can also reduce total facility power, thereby improving the power usage effectiveness (PUE).

·       Deployment where existing computing solutions would be at risk of failure from exposure to vibration, dust, hazardous materials, heat or cold. Examples include:

o   Commercial aviation satellite connectivity and on-board infotainment

o   Portable high-performance medical applications

o   Onsite oil, gas or mining environments

o   Shipboard or airborne networks

o   High-reliability data centers

Kevin Kryzda to Lead New Initiative

Kevin Kryzda, who brings deep expertise in large government information services and networking projects in Martin County, Florida, will lead GMS's push into enterprise, non-defense markets.

"Kevin's management of Martin County's high-bandwidth fiber build-out was instrumental to GMS's successful expansion in South Florida," said Ben Sharfi, CEO, GMS. "His vision and expertise in managing network growth will directly benefit customers who are looking for rugged server and enterprise equipment in our expanded target markets. He knows what the customer needs—he has 'lived' it."

In Martin County, Kryzda successfully implemented innovative IT solutions, cost-saving consolidations and shared services agreements with cities and government agencies. As part of that process, he negotiated a highly competitive contract to build a county-wide fiber-optic network that saved over $10 million in operating costs over 15 years, and,at last count, connects over 130 buildings throughout the county. Other initiatives include an agreement to upgrade two counties' aging Public Safety Radio Systems, increasing interoperability and saving millions of dollars in capital and operating costs.

Kryzda holds an A.S. in petroleum technology, a B.S. in oceanography from the Florida Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from Nova Southeastern University, as well as Certified Public Technology Manager (CPTM) and Certified Chief Information Officer (CCIO) accreditations from the Florida Institute of Government and Florida State University.

For more information please visit: http://www.gms4sbc.com/products/servers/item/s2u

Additional press materials can be found at: http://www.gms4sbc.com/press/enterprise/

High-resolution product photos available here:  http://www.gms4sbc.com/press/S2U/

Reader Service Contact: Jonathan Malaney 772-266-4015 ext. 402, jmalaney@gmseast.com

About General Micro Systems:

General Micro Systems (GMS) is the industry expert in highest-density, modular, compute-intensive, and rugged small form-factor embedded computing systems, servers and switches. These powerful systems are ideal for demanding C4ISR defense, aerospace, medical, industrial and energy exploration applications. GMS is an IEC, AS9100 and MIL-SPEC supplier with infrastructure and operations for long-life, spec-controlledue t and configuration-managed programs. Designed from the ground up to provide the highest performance and functionality in the harshest environments on the planet, the company's highly customizable products include GMS Rugged DNA™ with patented RuggedCool cooling technology. GMS is also the leader in deployable high-end Intel® processors and a proud Intel partner since 1986. For more information, visit www.gms4sbc.com

General Micro Systems and the General Micro Systems logo are trademarks of General Micro Systems, Inc. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. ©2016 General Micro Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Source:General Micro Systems, Inc.
