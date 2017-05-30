 
Authors Present Workshop on How to Promote and Market a Book

Now that your book is published, how will you let people know that it's ready for purchase? This workshop will show you how.
 
 
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Learn how to promote and market your book at the next Writers Resource Center (WRC) workshop.  The seminar will cover how to plan a book launch event and use tools such as websites; social media; blogs; and e-books to increase sales. The session will be taught by WRC Founder Janie P. Bess and Vicki Ward both authors and independent publishers; and Wanda Campbell an author and owner of her own publishing company. The meeting will take place on Saturday, June 10th from 10 am to 12 noon at 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, room 112.  Everyone attending must RSVP by emailing janiepbess@yahoo.com. Members must bring their membership card or certificate. Admission is free for members; others pay a small fee. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

"This is the workshop to attend if you truly want information on how to get more people to read and buy your book," says Bess.

The seminar entitled "The Essentials a Writer Must Know About Promotion and Marketing," is part of WRC's Developing Authors Series. The class will include lecture, writing exercises and homework assignments. Participants should bring their own writing supplies or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.

WRC meetings are open to all who aspire to be writers – beginners and seasoned authors.For more information about this meeting and upcoming WRC activities or how to become a member, please visit the group's website at www.wrcnoca.com.

About the Writers Resource Center

The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.

