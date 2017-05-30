News By Tag
South Florida Roofer Earns Prestigous Status of Platinum Contractor Once Again
Chase Roofing, the most trusted roofer in South Florida, adds Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor Certification to their list of qualifications.
Finding a quality roofer for shingle, tile or metal roofing starts by calling Chase Roofing. Their roofers are experts when it comes to all types of roofing, including shingle roofing. To be distinguished as a Platinum roofer, the Chase Roofing team has met the highest standards. Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractors meet the strictest requirements, such as:
• Maintained Owens Corning Preferred Contractor status for at least one year, and have been in business for three consecutive years
• Been in good standing with the Better Business Bureau
• Carries all state and local licensing insurance
Not many roofers in South Florida meet these requirements. In fact, not many roofers throughout the country have met the requirements to earn the Platinum Contractor Certification from Owens Corning.
When you're searching for the best roofer in South Florida, turn to the Platinum Certified Contractors at Chase Roofing! Whether you're looking for shingle, tile or metal roofing, you can count on Chase Roofing!
About Chase Roofing:
Chase Roofing is a licensed roofing company based in Fort Lauderdale, FL which has provided residential and commercial roof repair and services since 2002. As a certified Ygrene roofing contractor, Chase Roofing is committed to helping customers with energy-efficient solutions for all their roofing needs. To learn more, call (954) 906-9126 or visit the Chase Roofing website and discover how a roofing contractor in can help you. Please visit www.chaseroofing.com to learn more.
