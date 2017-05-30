Local Author John Gherini Featured Speaker  at Free Community Event 

VENTURA, Calif.
- June 5, 2017
- PRLog
-- Author John Gherini will discuss his comprehensive two-volume book Santa Cruz Island: An Illustrated History
, at the upcoming Engage & Enlighten community series, 5:30-7:30 p.m., July 13, at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 Main Street, Ventura. Hosted by Ventura law firm, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson (http://fcoplaw.com/)
and the Museum of Ventura County (http://venturamuseum.org/)
, Gherini will share highlights from his book's 600 images, some of which have never been published before. For Gherini, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz Island has been a large part of his life, as it was for his father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-
grandfather. Through access to family archives, Gherini's unique account includes first-hand stories from his personal experiences traveling to the island on various boats, as well as his many adventures while working on the island. There will be books for sale and signing by the author. The evening will begin with a reception from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by the main program. Refreshments will be served. This event is free to the public; however, reservations are required. RSVP to cdickey@fcoplaw.com
or call (805) 659-6800.