AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Wycoff, NJ
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Fortunato (Fortune) Puleo was born in Sicily and moved to America with his family at the age of 6. By age 10, he worked with his family in their pizza place and quickly learned the value of a dedicated work ethic. Early mornings and late nights were just things he thought everyone did. He later learned the mason trade from his father and became a union bricklayer. By 19 years old, he became the youngest journeyman in his local and was helping 30-year-old rookies with the skill of masonry.
In 1988, Fortune's passion turned to the financial industry, and he realized that the work ethic he embraced at an early age would be a major benefit for his clients. When Fortune founded his financial group, he set out with the objective to help clients eliminate as much confusion as possible in the planning of their financial futures.
Fortune is very diligent in helping his clients achieve their long-term financial objectives by utilizing sound insurance products. Fortune believes everyone should have someone with honesty, integrity and commitment to help make things simpler and less complicated for their financial plans.
Fortune is a lucky husband and the proud father of two wonderful children, Dante and Giselle.
AFEA is thrilled to have Fortune join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
