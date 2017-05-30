 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Midtown Doral as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Midtown Doral as a Gold Member
 
 
DORAL, Fla. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Midtown Doral as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Midtown Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Midtown Doral!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Midtown Doral

Midtown Doral is the most talked about project in the city of Doral, and we are just beginning. Phase One of Midtown Doral features four exquisite 8-story residential buildings with striking architecture and contemporary designs, significantly elevating the lifestyle of Doral residents. Encompassing 509 residential units and 72,000 square feet of commercial space, Midtown Doral will single-handedly change the notion of what a residential neighborhood should be.

Ideally located on NW 107th Avenue, - the truly prestigious residential area of Doral - all the enticing shopping, dining, entertainment, and culture you desire will be just a few steps away.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Midtown Doral

npastor@midtowndoral.com
www.midtowndoral.com

