AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Pasadena/Glendale, CA
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Born in Hong Kong, Allen Yee came to the United States at a young age. As the child of Chinese immigrants, Allen was influenced by the obstacles that his elders had to overcome. Their traditional values of hard work, integrity, and respect have influenced him throughout his entire life. Additionally, Allen served in the U.S. Army, learning lessons in leadership, teamwork, and commitment to service – values his uses every day as he helps retirees plan for a lifetime of prosperity.
Allen entered the finance industry in 1987, and graduated from Cal Poly Pomona shortly thereafter in 1993 with a degree in Finance, Real Estate, and Law. His goal was to pursue his passion of assisting individual clients and mentoring other advisors to do the same. Today, with almost three decades of investment, tax, retirement, and estate planning experience, Allen continues to make a living by doing something he loves – guiding others toward their retirement dreams. His professional certifications include CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ™, Registered Financial Consultant and Certified Wealth Strategist.
Allen is very active in his community – his efforts focus on providing educational opportunities for programs associated with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), City of Hope, the City of Burbank, the City of Whittier, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Disney, Parsons Corporation, Robinson's May, and many more.
Allen now resides in San Marino, California where he enjoys skiing, cycling, and running in his free time. In 2008, Allen completed his first Iron Man Competition. Additionally, he enjoys spending time with his wife Myrna and his two children, Brandon and Amanda.
AFEA is thrilled to have Allen join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
