Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


Midas Hospitality Breaks Ground on New Brooklyn Park, MN Hotels

St. Louis management company to oversee area's first new hotels since 1998
 
 
Brooklyn Park, MN groundbreaking
Brooklyn Park, MN groundbreaking
 
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Brooklyn Park, Minn. – an area which hasn't experienced a newly built hotel since 1998 – is getting ready to welcome two hotels.

A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for two Hilton hotels:  a 100-room Hampton Inn and a 107-room Home2 Suites.  The $28 million development will open in the summer of 2018.

The Hampton Inn, located at 9470 W. Broadway, is a 63,301-square-foot hotel that will feature an indoor pool, meeting room, and fitness center.  Home2 Suites, located at 9490 W. Broadway, is a 57,977-square-foot hotel that will offer separate living and bedroom space, a fully-equipped kitchen, community living areas, laundry facilities, fitness center, and an indoor pool.

Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, will develop and manage the hotels.  The builder is MC Hotel Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction and renovations, which is the sister company of Midas Hospitality.  The architecture firm is Gray Design Group, and all three companies are based in St. Louis, MO.  CFSB is financing Hampton Inn, and Flagship Bank is financing Home 2 Suites.   CFSB is based in Benton, KY and Flagship Bank is in MN.

"The Hampton Inn and Home2 dual concept, backed by one of the industry's best brands Hilton, will serve both the extended stay and transient customers in the Brooklyn Park market," said Kurt Furlong, Midas Hospitality's Principal and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.  "This is the first Minnesota development for our company, so it's a monumental step for Midas Hospitality and we look forward to joining the Brooklyn Park community."

Pictured from left to right are Jim Heinz, MC Hotel Construction; Andy Schornack, Flagship Bank; Todd Myers, CFSB Bank; J.T. Norville, Midas Hospitality; Mayor Jeffrey Lunde, City of Brooklyn Park; Brian Wagner, Flagship Bank; Susan Bachman, Hilton Worldwide; Kurt Furlong, Midas Hospitality, and Steve Erickson, North Hennepin Chamber of Commerce.

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 14 states.  The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood.  Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.

MC Hotel Construction, which is also located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, MO, specializes in hotel construction and renovations with projects currently underway in six states.  MC Hotel Construction builds for leading brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Starwood and Legacy Suites.  For more information, call (314) 339-6600 or visit http://www.mchotelconstruction.com.

