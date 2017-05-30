News By Tag
Midas Hospitality Breaks Ground on New Brooklyn Park, MN Hotels
St. Louis management company to oversee area's first new hotels since 1998
A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for two Hilton hotels: a 100-room Hampton Inn and a 107-room Home2 Suites. The $28 million development will open in the summer of 2018.
Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, will develop and manage the hotels. The builder is MC Hotel Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction and renovations, which is the sister company of Midas Hospitality. The architecture firm is Gray Design Group, and all three companies are based in St. Louis, MO. CFSB is financing Hampton Inn, and Flagship Bank is financing Home 2 Suites. CFSB is based in Benton, KY and Flagship Bank is in MN.
"The Hampton Inn and Home2 dual concept, backed by one of the industry's best brands Hilton, will serve both the extended stay and transient customers in the Brooklyn Park market," said Kurt Furlong, Midas Hospitality's Principal and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This is the first Minnesota development for our company, so it's a monumental step for Midas Hospitality and we look forward to joining the Brooklyn Park community."
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
MC Hotel Construction, which is also located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, MO, specializes in hotel construction and renovations with projects currently underway in six states. MC Hotel Construction builds for leading brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Starwood and Legacy Suites. For more information, call (314) 339-6600 or visit http://www.mchotelconstruction.com.
