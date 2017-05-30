News By Tag
Girl Power 2 Cure Inc, Announces New Board Member Kevin Pierce
Kevin brings a strong operations background and the diverse experiences of a 30+ year career with The Boeing Company, including technical development programs and management experience in both international and domestic assignments. Kevin has led internal audit organizations, multiple software and systems development teams, business process assessments, and multiple proposal activities. Since 1999, Kevin has supported the development, launch, activation and operation of NASA's International Space Station (ISS), and is currently serving as the Senior Project Manager for a portfolio of projects aimed at maintaining and enhancing the ISS, and the new NASA Space Launch System rocket platform.
Kevin shares, "In June of 2014, our beautiful granddaughter Blakely was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome. We quickly learned everything we could about Rett Syndrome, and how Blakely's life (and ours) would be impacted. After we had an opportunity to internalize her diagnosis, we discovered Girl Power 2 Cure. I was impressed with their ability to immediately guide us with support, information and education. We quickly realized that accurate information and tools would be critical to ensure Blakely could develop basic life and learning skills, and saw GP2C empowering families worldwide with the specific knowledge needed for our daughters and granddaughters to be successful. Girl Power 2 Cure helped us focus on all that Blakely can accomplish with the right support, tools and education. We, and our entire "Team Blake" family, are fully committed to the GP2C goal of educating others about Rett Syndrome, and the strength and determination of Blakely and other girls who battle daily to overcome the challenges inherent to their condition.
Pam Maxwell, GP2C Board Chair shares, "Kevin's unique background in both domestic and international business aligns with our vision of reaching everyone involved in caring for, educating and supporting those with Rett Syndrome. His passion for his granddaughter along with his business acumen will only add upon our already existing, diverse leadership team that is committed to positively impacting everyone affected by Rett Syndrome."
Kevin continues, "At every opportunity, we are a family that advocates, supports and helps spread awareness to others about Rett Syndrome, and the incredible research that will deliver our cure. Blakely and her sister Andi Mac have inspired us and many others on our team to do more; more for our girls and the thousands of families affected by Rett Syndrome. I believe we can only achieve more by working together, and I am excited to join this passionate leadership team to do just that- MORE!"
Please join us in welcoming Kevin to the Girl Power 2 Cure Team!
About Girl Power 2 Cure
Girl Power 2 Cure, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to family support, education and awareness as well as funding research for treatments and a cure for Rett Syndrome, a devastating neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects girls.
We are committed to making Rett Syndrome the first reversible neurological disorder. We support families and volunteers in the planning and implementation of events that raise awareness and funds for Rett Syndrome research, as well as support Rett families with resources, education and awareness tools. Our inspiration is our flower: always in bloom with hope and positive energy, ready to grow anywhere there is someone ready to join in our mission. For more information, visit us at http://www.girlpower2cure.org.
About Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a severe neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects females. Every 90 minutes another little girl is born "normal," only to be robbed of her ability to speak, walk, crawl, and use her hands between the ages of 1 and 3. Complications include seizures, sudden death in their sleep and scoliosis.
Rett Syndrome is caused by a single spontaneous gene mutation that any baby girl has an equal chance of acquiring. It is considered the most physically disabling of the autism spectrum disorders and is as prevalent as Cystic Fibrosis, ALS and Huntington's Disease. There is no treatment, but in 2007 researchers proved in the lab that Rett Syndrome can be reversed, giving it the potential to be the first curable neurological disorder and playing a key role in understanding other neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Schizophrenia and Parkinson's.
Contact
Roger Brooks
Chief Operating Officer
***@gp2c.org
