Pet Wants Olathe Donates Food to Rescues & Shelters through "This Pack Gives Back" Promotion
Local company teams with customers to donate food to rescues and shelters.
With the program, Pet Wants Olathe partnered with their customers and asked them to name their favorite rescue or shelter when they placed an order of 5 lbs. or more. Pet Wants Olathe then donated 1 lb. of food to the customers' chosen rescue or shelter.
"We understand that fresh, high quality food has a direct impact on the overall health of animals, often resulting in lower vet bills and healthier, happier pets. Although our food's shelf life is between 12-14 months, in keeping with the concept of 'fresh' for our paying customers, we donate anything over 120 days to a rescue or shelter organization, ensuring that they get some good, quality food as well. This promotion allowed our customers to take that idea one step further by simply including the name of their favorite rescue or shelter when they ordered, and then Pet Wants Olathe donated an additional pound of food to that rescue or shelter. Rescues and shelters often rely on the donations of others, and by partnering with our customers, we're helping to ensure that they receive as much fresh, quality food as possible," said Shari Klohr.
Pet Wants' carefully developed proprietary pet food is made in small batches monthly, so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. There's no sugar added and there are no fillers or animal by products. None of the Pet Wants formulas contain any corn, wheat, soy, dyes or fillers, making it a great fit for pets with allergies. Pet Wants Olathe is your source for fresh, all natural pet food and delivers for free in the KC Metro, including free samples so you can try it before you buy it.
To learn more about Pet Wants Olathe, please check out http://www.PetWantsOlathe.com
Shari Klohr
***@petwants.com
