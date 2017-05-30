News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Virginia Based TV Show Announces Estate and Business Planning Attorney Scott Golightly as Guest
Scott Golightly on His What, How, and Why of Being a Estate Planning Attorney
"It is truly an honor to be a guest on a local show as Msquared Live said Scott. "Of the many opportunities that come, being a guest on the Msquared Live show is definitely one I'm excited about. I think it's a great opportunity to bring my wit and wisdom to a new audience that will really value it as a resource."
Golightly is a managing partner at Golightly Mulligan & Morgan, which is a small law firm with big values; it is made up of exceptional people who provide high-quality legal services at reasonable fees. While adhering to the highest ethical standards, our legal professionals solve a wide variety of complex legal problems and help both families and small businesses plan for an uncertain future. With our family-centric culture, our firm delivers superior legal service in a comfortable environment, making our clients feel right at home.
Scott's practice, which he manages with two other partners at Golightly Mulligan & Morgan, helps local families and business owners with a variety of estate and business planning services such as wills, estate and trust litigation, estate planning, estate administration, and business succession and business formation. What distinguishes Golightly Mulligan & Morgan from other firms is the emphasis they place on making the law understandable, responding back to clients within 24 hours, cultivating a family environment, and inviting all types of questions from clients.
About Scott Golightly:
Scott is a founding attorney of Golightly Mulligan & Morgan, which focuses on giving legal advice in the areas of estate planning, business succession, and litigation.
Scott is a member of the Virginia State Bar and has been admitted to practice in all Virginia State Courts, the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Scott is also a member of the Richmond Bar Association and the Virginia State Bar Association's Section on Trusts and Estates. (http://www.golightlylaw.com/
About the Msquared Live Show:
Msquared Live is a show filled with resources, programs and individuals that bring the wit and wisdom to our audience as our guest showcase what they do, how they do it and why they do it. This show will entertain, educate and open the door for you see what is available and possible out in our community as well as helping you find something you may want to get up and go for…and most of all enjoy LIFE!
Contact
Golightly Mulligan & Morgan PLC
***@golightlylaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse