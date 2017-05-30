 
NoMo Nausea Kicks Pharmaceuticals to the Curb

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The NoMo Nausea band, the secret the pharmaceutical industry doesn't want you to know, is now available at select Bed Bath & Beyond locations nationwide. Launched only a few years ago by mompreneur, Jacqueline Darna, the NoMo Nausea band combines the aromatherapy benefits of peppermint essential oil with the Eastern practice of acupressure to instantly reduce feelings of nausea for patients suffering from a variety of ailments. In contrast to over-the-counter drugs and expensive prescription medications like Zofran, the NoMo Nausea band has no serious side effects. Pregnant women in particular love the band because it works wonders for treating morning sickness and does not carry a risk for birth defects. These astounding features have led the NoMo Nausea band to appear on the popular Today Show, ABC, NBC, and Daytime at WFLA in Tampa, Florida.

         No other acupressure band on the market today includes NoMo Nausea's patented combination of acupressure and aromatherapy. Acupressure alone is less effective at reducing nausea and may require time to work. On the other hand, aromatherapy (in the form of peppermint essential oil) provides instant relief for suffering patients. The combination of the two is what makes NoMo Nausea so swift and successful at tackling nausea. Unlike pricey adjustable acupressure bracelets, the NoMo Nausea band is also easy to use and available for as little as $12.99. The user need only slip the band on his or her wrist, place the acupressure nub three fingers from the top of the wrist, and position it between the arm's two flexor tendons to begin feeling immediate relief.

         The medical community has also taken note of NoMo Nausea's effectiveness and included it in clinical studies of post-anesthetic nausea. One study published in the journal Gasteroenterology states, "the NoMo Nausea band when properly placed reduced nausea by 50% and vomiting by 88.8% following endoscopic procedures." These extraordinary results led the prestigious Outpatient Magazine to feature the NoMo Nausea band in an article discussing ways to prevent nausea and vomiting after medical procedures. Additional studies of P6 acupressure (like that used in the NoMo Nausea band) have demonstrated positive outcomes for patients suffering from nausea related to chemotherapy, motion sickness, and morning sickness.

         This product is quickly expanding across the country and will soon be available in select CVS Pharmacies. For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.

Colter Lena
***@verizon.net
