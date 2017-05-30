News By Tag
NoMo Nausea Kicks Pharmaceuticals to the Curb
No other acupressure band on the market today includes NoMo Nausea's patented combination of acupressure and aromatherapy. Acupressure alone is less effective at reducing nausea and may require time to work. On the other hand, aromatherapy (in the form of peppermint essential oil) provides instant relief for suffering patients. The combination of the two is what makes NoMo Nausea so swift and successful at tackling nausea. Unlike pricey adjustable acupressure bracelets, the NoMo Nausea band is also easy to use and available for as little as $12.99. The user need only slip the band on his or her wrist, place the acupressure nub three fingers from the top of the wrist, and position it between the arm's two flexor tendons to begin feeling immediate relief.
The medical community has also taken note of NoMo Nausea's effectiveness and included it in clinical studies of post-anesthetic nausea. One study published in the journal Gasteroenterology states, "the NoMo Nausea band when properly placed reduced nausea by 50% and vomiting by 88.8% following endoscopic procedures."
This product is quickly expanding across the country and will soon be available in select CVS Pharmacies. For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.
