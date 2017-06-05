News By Tag
New Carrot-cino Coffee Trend Appalls Experts at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
The latest carrot-cino trend gets a strong reaction from the coffee experts at Aroma Bravo.
A great number of serious coffee lovers and brewers were not happy with this. The experts at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea were also displeased with this recent development, and expressed their opinions about the offending coffee in a carrot.
"I honestly thought the avocado latte was the worst coffee trend to ever exist, but boy, I was so wrong. I didn't think that coffee hipsters would actually go this far," one of the experts commented. "Who would actually drink this stuff? It's gross and totally unnecessary in my opinion. Why waste expensive coffee beans and take the time to make it, just to serve it in a vegetable that would ruin its flavor?"
The Aroma Bravo expert added that putting coffee in random food items that are not compatible with coffee is very disrespectful to the coffee bean farmers, roasters and packagers who work so hard to produce gourmet coffee beans. "They would be so disappointed to know that all their hard work only led to this," he further remarked.
Another coffee expert also voiced out her concerns for the future of coffee. The carrot-cino and all the outrageous coffee trends in general could have a negative impact on the gourmet coffee industry.
"If these hipster trends continue, I'm not sure what the future of specialty coffee will look like. I actually wouldn't be surprised if someone started serving coffee in a coconut tomorrow. Is it too boring to use a normal coffee cup? It'll take boring any day over these ridiculous trends," said the expert.
"There's nothing wrong with looking for creative ways to reinvent coffee, but there's nothing imaginative about making latte in a carrot or avocado skin. It's still just latte served in a fruit or vegetable, literally. It would be more impressive if a café came up with an entirely new coffee-based drink that's actually delicious, or if a barista used their skills to draw a hand-made latte art that's never been done before," she concluded.
The Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea team hopes for these hipster coffee trends to end soon, and recommends serious coffee lovers to enjoy a simple cup of brewed coffee at home instead of following the latest fad online.
More information about the coffee and tea company is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers gourmet Honduras coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Cultivated by organic farmers and roasted by coffee masters, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
