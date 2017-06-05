 
News By Tag
* Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
* Carrot-cino
* Honduras Coffee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


New Carrot-cino Coffee Trend Appalls Experts at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

The latest carrot-cino trend gets a strong reaction from the coffee experts at Aroma Bravo.
 
 
Premium Gourmet Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
Premium Gourmet Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
* Carrot-cino
* Honduras Coffee

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- It seems like the hipster coffee trends aren't stopping any time soon because a weird new drink has just gone viral again. The avocado latte that was popular last month has now been dethroned not by another fruit but a vegetable—a carrot, to be specific. A Sydney-based café thought it would be fun to serve specialty coffee in the orange vegetable. A photo was posted online and it went viral, just like the other weird coffee fads that came before it. And thus, the so-called 'carrot-cino' was born.

A great number of serious coffee lovers and brewers were not happy with this. The experts at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea were also displeased with this recent development, and expressed their opinions about the offending coffee in a carrot.

"I honestly thought the avocado latte was the worst coffee trend to ever exist, but boy, I was so wrong. I didn't think that coffee hipsters would actually go this far," one of the experts commented. "Who would actually drink this stuff? It's gross and totally unnecessary in my opinion. Why waste expensive coffee beans and take the time to make it, just to serve it in a vegetable that would ruin its flavor?"

The Aroma Bravo expert added that putting coffee in random food items that are not compatible with coffee is very disrespectful to the coffee bean farmers, roasters and packagers who work so hard to produce gourmet coffee beans. "They would be so disappointed to know that all their hard work only led to this," he further remarked.

Another coffee expert also voiced out her concerns for the future of coffee. The carrot-cino and all the outrageous coffee trends in general could have a negative impact on the gourmet coffee industry.

"If these hipster trends continue, I'm not sure what the future of specialty coffee will look like. I actually wouldn't be surprised if someone started serving coffee in a coconut tomorrow. Is it too boring to use a normal coffee cup? It'll take boring any day over these ridiculous trends," said the expert.

"There's nothing wrong with looking for creative ways to reinvent coffee, but there's nothing imaginative about making latte in a carrot or avocado skin. It's still just latte served in a fruit or vegetable, literally. It would be more impressive if a café came up with an entirely new coffee-based drink that's actually delicious, or if a barista used their skills to draw a hand-made latte art that's never been done before," she concluded.

The Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea team hopes for these hipster coffee trends to end soon, and recommends serious coffee lovers to enjoy a simple cup of brewed coffee at home instead of following the latest fad online.

More information about the coffee and tea company is available at https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bnav_search_go?url=me%3DA2EI....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers gourmet Honduras coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Cultivated by organic farmers and roasted by coffee masters, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, Carrot-cino, Honduras Coffee
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 05, 2017
Charles C Harmon Co LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share