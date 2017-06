Azalea Boracay's 72-Hour Room Sale Gives Out 30% Discount + Free Breakfast

The fun in Boracay never stops even when summer is almost over. Azalea Hotel Boracay extends its 72-Hour Online Room Sale for all Tuesdays to Thursdays of June. This 3-day weekly promo offers 30% discount and a set of valuable inclusions.

Until August 31, 2017.June 6 to 8, June 13 to 15, June 20 to 22, and June 27 to 29- Filipino breakfast- Free use of swimming pool- Free Wi-Fi Internet access- Welcome drinksDetails of the promo may change without prior notice, but successful bookings secured before any revision will be honored.To book direct online, guests must go to http://www.azaleaboracay.com/. Clicking the "Check Availability and Prices" button will launch the hotel's online reservation system that is powered by DirectWithHotels. The value of prepayment required varies per special offer. Guests just need to check details when they start booking. Instant confirmation is guaranteed. All transactions are secured by Trustwave and DigiCert.This 4-star quality serviced apartment hotel in Boracay brings every family fun, group getaway, or romantic retreat to greater heights, plus makes staying indoors as fun as enjoying the beaches and other island attractions.It is located in Station 2, just a few steps to D'Mall and White Beach, while Caticlan Jetty Port is a few minutes ride away. Inside, guests are invited to indulge in elegantly furnished, rooms and suites that come with an en-suite bathroom, prime bedding, and a flat-screen cable TV with DVD player. Also found in each Boracay accommodation is a kitchenette with microwave oven, electric kettle, and refrigerator. Then there's a bar and an in-house restaurant that serves a delectable spread of local and international cuisine.Wait no more! Set on to a new adventure with your family or friends by grabbing the 72-hour promo of Azalea Hotel Boracay at http://www.azaleaboracay.com/ Station 2, Sitio Mangayad, Brgy. BalabagBoracay Island, Malay, Aklan, PhilippinesPhone Number: +639178611641