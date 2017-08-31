News By Tag
Azalea Boracay's 72-Hour Room Sale Gives Out 30% Discount + Free Breakfast
The fun in Boracay never stops even when summer is almost over. Azalea Hotel Boracay extends its 72-Hour Online Room Sale for all Tuesdays to Thursdays of June. This 3-day weekly promo offers 30% discount and a set of valuable inclusions.
Here is a summary of the website-exclusive deal:
72-Hour Online Room Sale
Stay Period: Until August 31, 2017.
Booking Dates: June 6 to 8, June 13 to 15, June 20 to 22, and June 27 to 29
Inclusions:
- Filipino breakfast
- Free use of swimming pool
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Welcome drinks
Details of the promo may change without prior notice, but successful bookings secured before any revision will be honored.
To book direct online, guests must go to http://www.azaleaboracay.com/
About Azalea Boracay
This 4-star quality serviced apartment hotel in Boracay brings every family fun, group getaway, or romantic retreat to greater heights, plus makes staying indoors as fun as enjoying the beaches and other island attractions.
It is located in Station 2, just a few steps to D'Mall and White Beach, while Caticlan Jetty Port is a few minutes ride away. Inside, guests are invited to indulge in elegantly furnished, rooms and suites that come with an en-suite bathroom, prime bedding, and a flat-screen cable TV with DVD player. Also found in each Boracay accommodation is a kitchenette with microwave oven, electric kettle, and refrigerator. Then there's a bar and an in-house restaurant that serves a delectable spread of local and international cuisine.
Wait no more! Set on to a new adventure with your family or friends by grabbing the 72-hour promo of Azalea Hotel Boracay at http://www.azaleaboracay.com/
Azalea Hotels and Residences Boracay
Station 2, Sitio Mangayad, Brgy. Balabag
Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan, Philippines
Phone Number: +639178611641
***
AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-
End
