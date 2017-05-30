10 Pinterest SEO Tips That Will Set You up for Success

Spread the Word

-- Pinterest has slowly developed into a profitable social media channel for savvy marketers. It boasts an engaged base of more than 150 million monthly users and provides a refreshing alternative to Google, Facebook, and Amazon.However, it still represents something of an untapped opportunity for many of us in the SEO industry. As a social media platform, Pinterest seems to sit apart from our Google-focused efforts.We should embrace this difference. Pinterest provides ample room for creativity and storytelling, while it also prides itself on being a "discovery" platform where Pinners can find new ideas. These are terms that should be familiar to the multi-skilled modern SEO professional.All of this is underpinned by a search engine. It differs from Google or Bing, but many of our time-honored tactics still hold true. Where there is a search engine, there will be an opportunity for optimization.The ranking factors on Pinterest relate more to engagement metrics and social shares than backlinks and technical SEO, but these are natural byproducts of great content. Again, we in the SEO industry should know all about that.There are some important distinctions on Pinterest too, as we would expect. Without understanding the way search results are ranked and what exactly constitutes "great content," you will struggle to succeed in Pinterest SEO.1. Get the Basics RightBefore we get into the more exciting aspects of Pinterest, some housekeeping. You'll need to ensure the following aspects are in place before you can start posting:· Create a business account(You can simply convert your personal account if that makes the most sense.) This will give you access to analytics and the Pinterest ads manager.· Choose an SEO friendly username. Your username will be included in your profile's URL, so it's worth considering what your consumers might be searching for.· Optimize your profile. Fill in the "about you" section with relevant details and include a high-resolution company logo. This will make it easier for people to locate and save your Pins.· Set up at least one board. We will go through this in more detail later, but to get started you will need at least one board. You can't add Pins without having a board, so it's a pretty important first step.