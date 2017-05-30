News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ASA to Offer Gem Identification, Testing and Insurance Report Writing Courses at JTV
The Gemological Boot Camp will free appraisers from their microscopes and teach them to be more proficient in the field. Participants will learn all aspects of gem testing equipment and how to reach fast and accurate identification. This comprehensive four day class will include lecture and lab testing and participants will learn to implement valuable gemological techniques and information. Instruction will be provided by Eric Fritz, FGA, DGA, who is the manager of North America for Gem-A, the Gemmological Association of Great Britain. Eric holds both colored stone and diamond designations, along with a degree in Zoology from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. His Zoology degree lead to a passion for pearls and other organic gem materials, which are now Eric's specialty.
The Appraising Gems and Jewelry for Insurance Coverage course presents the most current appraisal terminology with appraisal development and report writing instructions as it applies to gems and jewelry appraising. Interactive lectures, discussions and class exercise will encourage individual thinking and allow the participant to apply valuation theories to their own practice. Upon completion of this course, participants will possess the tools and confidence necessary to write and/or interpret Gems and Jewelry appraisal reports to be used for insurance coverage in compliance with ASA and USPAP report writing requirements. Instruction will be provided by Gina D'Onofrio, FGA, MGA, CMA and Carole C. Richbourg, GG, FGA, ASA, MGA. Ms. D'Onofrio is a Fine Jewelry Director at Heritage Auctions in Beverly Hills, CA. Gina has worked in the retail, auction and manufacturing sectors of the jewelry industry since 1989. Her experience encompasses jewelry design and production, appraisals, buying and selling of contemporary, antique and period jewelry, sales and management. Ms. Richbourg is an independent jewelry appraiser, based in Northern California. A full-time appraiser since 1989, Carol has over 30 years of broad experience in the jewelry industry, including store management, merchandising, retail sales, appraising, jewelry design and fabrication. She has published several articles on issues affecting the jewelry appraiser.
The price for the Gemological Boot Camp is $1,095 for members and $1,245 for non-members. Registration is available online at (http://www.appraisers.org/
The price for the Appraising Gems and Jewelry for Insurance Coverage course is $945 for members and $1,095 for non-members. Registration is available online at (http://www.appraisers.org/
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse