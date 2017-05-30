News By Tag
The Pineapple Corporation Opens Home Sales in The Vista at Twenty Mile in Ponte Vedra
Priced from the $900,000s, homes range in size from 4,150 square feet to more than 5,800 square feet. With more than 17 years of exceptional expertise building and designing million dollar homes, The Pineapple Corporation is offering five thoughtfully designed courtyard floor plans for The Vista at Twenty Mile. Each design features a choice from among three unique exterior elevations and an expansive portfolio of interior selections and options. Two model homes at The Vista at Twenty Mile are under construction and planned for opening in late summer 2017.
"We are thrilled to open our sales office in our new Ponte Vedra community," said Spencer Calvert, president of The Pineapple Corporation. "Our newly designed custom home plans at The Vista at Twenty Mile exemplify architectural excellence, luxurious finishes and sophisticated building sciences."
All of The Pineapple Corporation's homes at The Vista at Twenty Mile will feature gourmet kitchens with oversized islands, luxurious spa owner's baths and spectacular outdoor living spaces. All homes are designed with exceptional features as standards including Sub Zero and Wolf Kitchen appliances, The Pineapple Collection by Dura Supreme custom cabinetry throughout, solid surface countertops and more.
The Vista at Twenty Mile's bold Spanish architecture complements the lush and secluded preservation land surrounding the community. Residents will enjoy easy access to Nocatee's amenities, Ponte Vedra's beaches, the Intracoastal Waterway, Jacksonville business centers, shopping at the St. Johns Town Center, St. Augustine's historic attractions and more. The Vista at Twenty Mile is zoned for the top-ranked St. Johns County School District including Ocean Palms Elementary School, Landrum Middle School and Nease High School.
For more information about The Vista at Twenty Mile, contact Kurt Morgan at (904) 568-3682 or visit www.ThePineappleCorp.com.
