Trial Attorneys Jason Guari & Scott Perry Named 2017 Florida Super Lawyers by Super Lawer Magazine
Murray & Guari Trial Attorneys Partner Jason J. Guari has been named as a 2017 "Florida Super Lawyer" and Attorney Scott B. Perry has been named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyer Magazine.
West Palm Beach, FL – Murray & Guari Trial Attorneys Partner Jason J. Guari has been named as a 2017 "Florida Super Lawyer" and Attorney Scott B. Perry has been named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyer Magazine — an annual publication that recognizes Florida's top lawyers.
The Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys Florida. The Rising Stars list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in Florida.
Jason, an motor vehicle accident and insurance disputes attorney, is an active member of the Florida Bar and is a Fellow Pledge member of The Florida Bar Foundation. He is a past Board of Directors member and current Eagle Member of the Florida Justice Association. He is a member of the American Association for Justice, and is a former Director of the Board of the Palm Beach County Bar Association. His community involvement includes serving on the Board of Directors of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) – Palm Beach Area Chapter. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Rosarian Academy. He has coached youth soccer for the City of West Palm Beach. He is a volunteer instructor for the Justice Teaching program, created by the Justices of the Florida Supreme Court.
Scott, a personal injury and wrongful death attorney, is a member of the Florida Bar, the American Association for Justice, the Florida Justice Association, and the Palm Beach County Justice Association. He is a member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association and serves as a Committee member of the Personal Injury/Wrongful Death CLE Committee and the Professionalism Committee, and is the Co-Chair of the Personal Injury Section for Bench Bar for 2015-2016 and 2016-2017.
Super Lawyers names attorneys in each state who received the highest ratings based on peer recognition, professional achievement and independent research. Only five percent of the total lawyers within the state are selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers. To learn more about Florida Super Lawyers visit: http://www.superlawyers.com.
The law firm of Murray & Guari Trial Attorneys PL was founded in 2005. The firm is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, at 1525 N. Flagler Drive, Suite 100. The attorneys can be contacted at (561) 366-9099. Additional information about Jason Guari, Scott Perry or Murray & Guari Trial Attorneys PL may be obtained from the firm's website at http://www.murrayguari.com.
