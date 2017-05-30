 
News By Tag
* Holistic Nursing Anthology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Eugene
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130

Holistic Nurse, Jess Young, RN, BSN, Contributes a Chapter to a Revolutionary Anthology

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Holistic Nursing Anthology

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Eugene - Oregon - US

EUGENE, Ore. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- In the new book, Nurse SPARKS, Jess Young will move readers with her powerful story about becoming a beacon of change and the journey that got her to that place.

In a story titled, "Stoking the Fires of Change," Jess shares the story of her remarkable transformation and how she, like the Phoenix, rose from the ashes.

Jess says, "Days will be stressful, and we will find ourselves in uncomfortable situations. We will forever be finding our balance in every moment. When feeling unbalanced, I find it helpful to ask myself these questions: Am I acting from a place of personal integrity in every moment? Have I honored others through thoughtful and deliberate communication? Have I honored myself by expressing my needs and what I authentically feel in each situation? If not, why and what can I do to change that? Through this practice, I am learning to own my wings, and by doing so, I am showing others that flying out of the flames can be graceful, rather than choosing to feel like I don't have a choice or a voice."

Jess Young is a holistic nurse, teacher, and dancer in Portland, Oregon. Jess is blazing her own trail as a nurse and an artist, creating the life of her dreams. In addition to working full-time as a registered nurse, Jess is growing a global creative initiative for music video production, called Attunement Movement. Inspired to be an agent of change, Jess believes that balance, self-care and the integration of Eastern and Western medicine are the keys to evolving our healthcare system. With a background in oncology, behavioral health, natural medicine and elder care, Jess is here to educate and empower nurses, patients and the community at-large to listen and trust the wisdom of the body, to quiet the mind, to deeply feel and honor one's emotions and to tend to the inner stirrings of the Spirit.

Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.

To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/

For more information on Jess, go to: www.JessYoungRN.com

Contact Name: Tami Blodgett

Contact Phone: 541-668-7526

Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com

Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
End
Source:Positive Media Press
Email:***@positivemediaventures.com Email Verified
Tags:Holistic Nursing Anthology
Industry:Publishing
Location:Eugene - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Positive Media Ventures, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share