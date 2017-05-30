News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Holistic Nurse, Jess Young, RN, BSN, Contributes a Chapter to a Revolutionary Anthology
In a story titled, "Stoking the Fires of Change," Jess shares the story of her remarkable transformation and how she, like the Phoenix, rose from the ashes.
Jess says, "Days will be stressful, and we will find ourselves in uncomfortable situations. We will forever be finding our balance in every moment. When feeling unbalanced, I find it helpful to ask myself these questions: Am I acting from a place of personal integrity in every moment? Have I honored others through thoughtful and deliberate communication?
Jess Young is a holistic nurse, teacher, and dancer in Portland, Oregon. Jess is blazing her own trail as a nurse and an artist, creating the life of her dreams. In addition to working full-time as a registered nurse, Jess is growing a global creative initiative for music video production, called Attunement Movement. Inspired to be an agent of change, Jess believes that balance, self-care and the integration of Eastern and Western medicine are the keys to evolving our healthcare system. With a background in oncology, behavioral health, natural medicine and elder care, Jess is here to educate and empower nurses, patients and the community at-large to listen and trust the wisdom of the body, to quiet the mind, to deeply feel and honor one's emotions and to tend to the inner stirrings of the Spirit.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Jess, go to: www.JessYoungRN.com
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse