Congratulations Joe Kassab Jewelers on Your New Website!

gemfind - joe kassab

--, the leading technology provider to the jewelry industry, is happy to congratulate Joe Kassab Jewelers on their new website! Joe Kassab Jewelers has an extensive selection of engagement jewelry and offers products from many of the top designers.Their new beautiful website offers many of GemFind's tools, such as diamond search throughand custom ring designing tool on. (Visit www.gemfind.com to learn more about GemFind's tools).Visit their site:is small, family owned and operated jewelry business. From its humble beginnings, Joe Kassab grew his jewelry repair business into a thriving full service jewelry company. He has put everything he had into the business, and through the years his kids have also come to embrace the many aspects of the jewelry business like their father. Joe has used his passion for goldsmithing and jewelry repair to grow Joe Kassab Jewelers into a truly inspirational family company."For more information on how GemFind can improve your online presence, Visit us at