Congratulations Joe Kassab Jewelers on Your New Website!
Their new beautiful website offers many of GemFind's tools, such as diamond search through DiamondLink®
Visit their site: http://www.joekassabjewelers.com
From Joe Kassab Jewelers - About Us:
"Joe Kassab Jewelers is small, family owned and operated jewelry business. From its humble beginnings, Joe Kassab grew his jewelry repair business into a thriving full service jewelry company. He has put everything he had into the business, and through the years his kids have also come to embrace the many aspects of the jewelry business like their father. Joe has used his passion for goldsmithing and jewelry repair to grow Joe Kassab Jewelers into a truly inspirational family company."
