Beyond Spots & Dots Expands with Opening of New Office in Columbus, OH
PITTSBURGH & COLUMBUS, Ohio - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Advertising agency, Beyond Spots & Dots opens office in Columbus, OH, bringing advertising and marketing services and over 10 years of experience to the market. The Columbus office is the agency's second location and is located at the PNC Plaza Building in the heart of downtown Columbus.
Working in several Ohio markets for over seven years, Beyond Spots & Dots looks forward to growing existing relationships and establishing new ones. "Having grown our agency to a national client base over the past 10 years, with a focus on the Northeastern corridor of the United States, Columbus is a natural next step for us," said President and Founder, Melanie Querry. "We're excited to work closer with our existing clients as well as develop new strategic relationships in the area."
Beyond Spots & Dots offers a unique analytical approach to digital, branding, public relations, advertising and marketing that brings proven success to the agency's clients. CEO, Andreas Beck is passionate about expanding these services and providing more opportunities to Ohio, specifically, Columbus businesses, Government and non-profits organizations. "Through our talented teams and diverse services, we've been able to take a results-oriented approach, blending media placement and award-winning creative with data analysis. We couldn't be more proud to have an office in a city we now call home," says Beck.
The Columbus office is located at 20 S. Third St., Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43215. To contact Beyond Spots & Dots, visit BeyondSpotsAndDots.com or call us in Pittsburgh at (412) 281-6215 or Columbus at (614) 255-7530.
About Beyond Spots & Dots
Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency located in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH dedicated to planning, creating and handling advertising and marketing for a variety of clients. Agency services range from digital, TV, radio and print advertising to public relations, web development and SEO. Visit BeyondSpotsAndDots.com to learn how to increase your company's share of voice.
Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Beyond Spots & Dots, journalists and analysts may call 412-281-6215. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.
Contact
Andreas Beck
***@beyondspotsanddots.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse