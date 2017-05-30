News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Christopher J Thuneman becomes a Certified Safety Professional (CSP)
May 25th, 2017 (Indianapolis, IN) - Christopher J Thuneman, CSP has completed all requirements for a Board Certified Safety Professional (BCSP) certification. This highly respected certification is awarded by BCSP to individuals who meet eligibility criteria and experience in the safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) discipline, and have passed an examination.
Safety issues have become more complex and today's safety professional must continually be better qualified. BCSP credential holders are among the most highly trained, educated, and experienced individuals in the safety field. Having achieved a BCSP certification shows that the individual has mastered the core competency required for professional safety practice. BCSP's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Turnbeaugh, CSP, CET, comments that "It is critical to maintain competent individuals with the SH&E industry because of the impact they have on the safety of workers and the public." A certificant must recertify every five years to maintain a certification
BCSP is recognized as the leader in high-quality credentialing for safety, health, and environmental practitioners. BCSP establishes standards for and verifies competency in professional safety practice and evaluates certificants for compliance with recertification requirements. BCSP also operates paraprofessional SH&E certifications that provide additional career paths for safety practitioners. Since 1969, over 40,000 individuals have achieved the CSP, ASP, OHST, STSC, STS, or CET credential. BCSP is a not-for-profit corporation chartered in Illinois with headquarter in Indianapolis.
About Your Safety Department, LLC
Your Safety Department, LLC is a privately-held, safety solution services company for the oil, gas, chemical, power, mining, construction, and general industries with a global network of industrial safety suppliers and equipment selling into the continental United States. Your Safety Department also provides both onsite and online services including safety staffing, outsourced safety, fit testing, safety training, and written programs all designed for seamless implementation into existing safety management systems. For more information or to get in touch with a representative in your area, contact Your Safety Department, LLC at (888)-859-5653 or visit the company's website at www.yoursafetydept.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Your Safety Department, LLC
888-859-5653
***@yoursafetydept.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse