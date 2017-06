Legendary Hip Hop Artist Gangsta Boo Helps Celebrate Atlanta Author Success

Tanisha Mackin Made Headlines when her husband was one of several people killed in a mass shooting in Buffalo NY now she's celebrating Seven Years of Resilience with Hip Hop Artist Gangsta Boo

-- Award-winning author and boutique ownerfaced multiple tragedies in 2010. Her husband was killed the day before their wedding reception, a few months before that she was diagnosed with colon cancer at only 31 years old. Those twists and turns seemed unbearable but resilience and the love of her children saved her life. Seven years later, she's hosting a celebratory event,, known as the one and only female member of the Memphis-based rap group Three 6 Mafia.Mackin is taking the last seven years of growth, success and accomplishments to honor those who has faced similar tragedies such as Lola Mitchell (Gangsta Boo) and Tenisha Taylor Bell, Founder of The Ezekiel Foundation. Van Jakes (retired NFL player) and other invited celebrity guests.The award-winning author owns a publishing company, is the Founder of Mackin Miracles, a registered nonprofit that helps widows and children and is also the owner of, a popular stationery boutique in McDonough, Georgia where the event will take place."My Testimony", her fifth book gave her the title of award-winning author, garnered her the cover of the Spring issue of https://officialweb1.wixsite.com/ writerslife/ single-post/ ... ) and her book project with Actress/Comedienne Kim Coles, "Open Your G.I.F.T.S. 22 Lessons on Finding and Embracing Your Personal Power" makes its debut May 22nd.Tanisha Mackin ( http://tanishamackin.com/ ) explains, "That was truly the darkest moment in my life. On top of losing my husband who was my best friend, we lost our future of raising our family, making beautiful memories and growing old together. In spite of those things, beautiful things have happened to me in the most miraculous ways so now it's time to celebrate life!"To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-summer-soiree-tickets-34439495458. Media inquiries should be directed to the press contact.ContactT.MORRISON AGENCYpublicity@tmorrisonpr.com***@tmorrisonpr.com-End -