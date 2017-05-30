News By Tag
Legendary Hip Hop Artist Gangsta Boo Helps Celebrate Atlanta Author Success
Tanisha Mackin Made Headlines when her husband was one of several people killed in a mass shooting in Buffalo NY now she's celebrating Seven Years of Resilience with Hip Hop Artist Gangsta Boo
Mackin is taking the last seven years of growth, success and accomplishments to honor those who has faced similar tragedies such as Lola Mitchell (Gangsta Boo) and Tenisha Taylor Bell, Founder of The Ezekiel Foundation. Van Jakes (retired NFL player) and other invited celebrity guests.
The award-winning author owns a publishing company, is the Founder of Mackin Miracles, a registered nonprofit that helps widows and children and is also the owner of The Destiny Collection, a popular stationery boutique in McDonough, Georgia where the event will take place.
"My Testimony", her fifth book gave her the title of award-winning author, garnered her the cover of the Spring issue ofWriter's Life Magazine (https://officialweb1.wixsite.com/
Tanisha Mackin (http://tanishamackin.com/
To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
