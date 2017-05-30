News By Tag
Midori Inc. Introduces 2017 Summer Gift Wrap Collection and Dupioni Silk Ribbon Bridal Colors
We are unveiling 8 new, unique and vibrant Summer Gift Wrap designs handmade on 100% recycled cotton paper.
"This Collection was designed with the intention of having a whimsical feeling, translating our childhood magic in a more sophisticated way with a dash of humor.," said Aya Sumika, MIDORI's President and Creative Director.
MIDORI is happy to introduce a bright, fun Collection of Gift Wrap designs from glitter Lipsticks, to Mermaids, to Bananas and more! MIDORI's 2017 Summer Gift Wrap Collection will enhance the excitement and warmth of this season with its bright glitters and metallic accents. Celebrate this season with MIDORI's 2017 Summer Gift Wrap Collection! MIDORI's Gift Wrap is available in two 21"x29" sheets per roll.
Banana
Midori's Banana Gift Wrap was inspired by the pop icon himself, Andy Warhol. A narrative with a sense of humor that a simple fruit can elude to is always entertaining and fun.
Bicycles
Midori's Bicycle Gift Wrap is a throwback to the good ol' days in the 1800's, when the Classic high bicycle was born. Handmade wheels were spinning and folks were movin' and shakin'.
Mermaid
From the depths of the sea Midori's mystical Mermaid Gift Wrap swam to shore, leaving us all to believe again in the mysterious creatures of our cultures. Do you believe in Mermaids?
Lipstick
To all my ladies! Say no more, Midori's Lipstick Gift Wrap reminds us of the fun and color we can bring into our lives to celebrate the beauty of a woman from the inside out.
Carrots
Just for the record, Midori's Carrot Gift Wrap is organic, and a must eat for the spring--or year around for the foodie fanatic in your life.
Shaved Ice
Designed in honor of Matsumoto's Shaved Ice in Hawaii, Midori's Shaved Ice Gift Wrap will make your mouth water and long for a vacation in Paradise.
Stork
There is nothing more precious than welcoming a new baby into our lives. Midori's Stork Gift Wrap enhances the excitement, magic, and mystery of the little angel on their way.
Rocking Horse
The elegance of Midori's Rocking Horse Gift Wrap will make you remember what it was like to be a child in a more artisanal, handmade world, where you were left with your own imagination and magic surrounding your play.
- - -
MIDORI Inc. is proud to introduce two new elegant Bridal colors, Caramel and Champagne, to our Dupioni Silk Ribbon line.
MIDORI is excited to announce the introduction of two new Dupioni Silk Ribbon colors, Caramel and Champagne, perfect for Bridal Season.
MIDORI's Dupioni Silk Ribbon is 100% silk, bias cut, featuring a brush-stroke like texture. Available in 5 yard rolls, in ¾" and 2" widths. MIDORI's luxurious Caramel and Champagne Dupioni Ribbon will add the perfect touch of elegance to any project.
"We have been missing from our Dupioni Ribbon line a romantic, soft gold and trendy, rich Caramel color. We truly hope to see these two new colors bring inspiration to our Customers," said Aya Sumika, MIDORI's President and Creative Director.
For images, samples and more information, please contact the MIDORI Marketing Department at 323.856.1947 or marketing@midoriribbon.com, or visit http://www.midoriribbon.com.
MIDORI is a quality brand that inspires, enchants and immerses Ribbonistas in the vibrant world of MIDORI with every ribbon and design.
MIDORI's team is driven by its objective to provide quality products and a wonderful experience for customers from beginning to end.
MidoriRibbon.com was created as a virtual destination for all Ribbonistas to get creative and inspired through celebrating special moments in their lives, and memorable projects at hand. This inspiration is the backbone of the MIDORI brand, infusing a fresh mindset into the elegance and distinction that is synonymous with the MIDORI name.
Contact
Midori Ribbon
Alya Cernicenco
***@midoriribbon.com
