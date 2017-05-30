News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Pro Premier Division Expansion with San Diego Zest FC
UPSL's First San Diego-Based Pro Development Team Agrees to Join for Fall 2017
San Diego Zest FC will begin UPSL participation in the Pro Premier Division's Western Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "San Diego Zest FC is an exciting, dynamic soccer club and we're pleased to welcome the Zest to the UPSL. Zest FC has an player development arm into Japanese soccer that is unmatched among clubs in the United States. This will no doubt compliment their already competitive squad of players. The UPSL also is excited to expand its reach in to the San Diego market as there are a number of quality teams in the territory. With Zest FC leading the way, we look forward to building a solid conference soon within the region. We congratulate San Diego Zest FC upon their entry into the UPSL, and look forward to the upcoming Fall Season and Zest FC's inclusion."
San Diego Zest FC is owned by Chase Yamauchi, President of San Diego Sports Authority, an international sports management company based in San Diego.
San Diego Zest FC Owner Chase Yamauchi said, "Our goal is to continue to improve as a team with the learning we get through competing in UPSL and the PDL. Our other purpose is to keep the players competing throughout the year so they can improve individually and reach the highest level possible."
San Diego Zest FC was created in 2015 and is a current member of the USL PDL's Southwest Division. The club will move forward with team's in both leagues.
San Diego Zest FC lost, 4-2, to L.A. Wolves FC (UPSL) in a 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round Game on May 10. The club is currently third in the USL PDL's Southwest Division with a 3-1-2 record after a recent 2-0 loss to SoCal Seahorses on Friday, June 2 at Biola University in La Mirada (Calif.).
"We were very impressed by L.A. Wolves FC. They were so good and more competitive than the teams we usually play," Yamauchi said. "If we're going to get better we need to be playing in the UPSL."
The team is exploring its venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About San Diego Zest FC
San Diego Zest FC is an American Soccer club currently based in San Diego, California, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. San Diego Zest FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.
Founded in 2015, San Diego Zest FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF)and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact: Kohki Ohsumi
Direct: 619-450-6963
Email: info@yeseslinernational.com
Website: www.sandiegozestfc.us
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season.
Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards. UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the league's affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations: Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
