OMNIKAL's 17th Annual Business Summit Phrased "The Best Business Summit for Leading Entrepreneurs

-- OMNIKAL successfully concluded it's 17th annual "National Business Summit" attended by the Nation's top entrepreneurs and corporate executives. The focus of the Summit fosters entrepreneurship, builds key relationships and supports inclusive business opportunities that serve entrepreneurs in growing their ventures.Held at The Harvard Club in New York City, this year's Summit was revered by those who attend as "one of the greatest business events of the year." Entrepreneurs gathered here from all over the country. They came to experience key opportunities for high level networking in a smaller exclusive environment;gain meaningful learning from top industry speakers and leaders; and for the exchanging of ideas, innovative approaches and strategies.OMNIKAL formally recognized the Nation's top companies during the lunchtime ceremony for their hard work and commitment to impacting multicultural markets in the United States. Companies awarded included winners of the OMNI50 and the OMNI500 listings, which honor, respectively, the Fortune 500 companies and top government agencies most dedicated to supporting diversity, inclusion and the nation's top diverse-owned businesses."The relationships and knowledge transfer at this year's event was outstanding. At OMNIKAL we are proud to be the nation's leading catalyst for supporting entrepreneurs and building wealth" said Kenton Clarke, CEO of OMNIKAL.AT&T was named the #1 Omni50 Award Winning Corporation for giving inclusive business opportunities to diverse suppliers. Other corporations at the top of the winners list included: Wal- Mart, Northrop Grumman, IBM, CVS Caremark, Apple, Bank of America, Verizon, Raytheon, Kroger, Microsoft, The Coca-Cola Company and Cisco.Conference attendees sat at the edge of their seats to listen to world-class speakers including Carmen Castillo, CEO of SDI International and OMNIKAL Summit Honorary Chairperson, who kicked off the conference with an exceptional speech on driving diversity and inclusion in business, from the corporate level as well as the supplier network.Other speakers included:• Mukesh Patel of JuiceTank spoke on Innovating in the Digital Age and enlightened the audience with a thorough insight on technology and best strategies for success.• Bisila BB Bokoko, Founder and CEO of BBES spoke on Carving Out The Framework in a Burgeoning Global Economy, sharing her insights on how she launched a wine brand in a global marketplace during difficult economic times.• Jeffrey Bowman, Author, Founder & CEO of Reframe: The Brand spoke on How to Reframe Your Brand to Tap the New Majority, focusing on how brands align with the inclusive marketplace.• Liliana Gil Valletta, Co-Founder and CEO of Dreamers Ventures spoke on The Dynamic Era of Latino Entrepreneurship, sharing fiercely her passionate wisdom and ideology on cultural intelligence.• Miki Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of THINX spoke on Reinventing Creative Innovation and how to think out of the box to elevate your brand head and shoulders above the competition.• Brain Tippens, Chief Diversity Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprises gave us 3 great lessons Entrepreneurs can grow with.• And finally…Nina Vaca, Chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Group shared powerfully some of her greatest life lessons of overcoming challenges, persevering and rising to the top. Her story, passion and insights brought the room to a standing ovation to close out a great event.Conference attendees were slow to leave, and full of enthusiastic feedback. Carmen Castillo remarked, "This is the greatest conference I have ever attended. The speakers, the entrepreneurs and everyone in the room made this day unforgettable."The Summit was also attended by many of the Diversity and Inclusion and Supplier Diversity Managers from leading Fortune 100 companies who spoke with, supported and collaborated with many of our entrepreneurs in attendance. The level of exclusivity, one-to-one connection and intimacy that is achieved by OMNIKAL's Annual Business Summit is second to none.Apple, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Caremark, General Motors, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hilton, Nestle, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Time Warner, United States Postal Service, UPS, Walmart.We proudly look ahead to next year's Summit, as the 18th Nation Business Summit will bring even more opportunity to impact entrepreneurship.Since 1999, OMNIKAL (formerly DiversityBusiness.com)is recognized as the "Gold Standard of corporate excellence in diversity and inclusion." OMNIKAL is the nation's largest inclusive business organization representing the voice of over 2, 000,000 business owners, made up of a wide variety of American companies including many of the Fortune 100. Built to empower all entrepreneurs through a powerful social B2B platform that fuels real growth & success for all businesses. The OMNIKAL mission and goal is to equalize, broaden and level the playing field for both brands and an increasingly varied vendor/supplier marketplace.