Creative Lodging Solutions' Michael Tetterton Honored as CEO of the Year
Tetterton is a proven innovator in the intensely competitive executive travel industry. Never content with the status quo, Tetterton is a tireless advocate for Creative Lodging Solutions' clients and employees. A highly recognized motivator and successful groundbreaker, Tetterton has led CLS to exponential growth in a tough economic environment. Tetterton's entrepreneurial spirit has driven CLS's cutting edge business travel solutions and resulted in recognition for his leadership in designing best practices in corporate travel management.
The Creative Lodging Solutions leadership team takes awards in three prestigious categories. CEO Michael Tetterton has been named both the CEO of the Year Gold Winner and the Founder/Entrepreneur of the Year Silver Winner. Executive Administrative Assistant Michelle Hunt has been recognized as the Administrative Assistant to the CEO Gold Winner.
"It's an honor to be presented this esteemed industry and peer recognition,"
The CEO World Awards encompass the world's best in leadership and innovation. The winners will be honored in San Francisco on June 26 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony.
Creative Lodging Solutions provides customized lodging programs for the business travel community. They've also been recognized as a Company of the Year Silver Winner at the 2017 American Business Awards, the Employer of the Year Gold Winner at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and named to the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh year.
About Creative Lodging Solutions:
Creative Lodging Solutions (CLS™) is an award-winning corporate lodging services provider that is passionate about great travel management service and the difference it can make to its business travelers, hotel partners, and community. Launched in 2002, CLS aims to disrupt the business travel industry by combining the values of flexible hotel and corporate apartment solutions with reliable travel expense and billing management. CLS reserved over 13 million traveler nights by offering volume discounts and easy hotel management to companies with over $250,000 in annual hotel travel. For more information, visit www.yourcls.com.
