Industry News





WILSPEC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Betters Environmental Practices

 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Rugao, China : Wilspec® to better environmental practices in the areas of energy management, carbon emissions, water consumption and waste removal. Wilspec® is committed to providing HVAC and HVAC related components in an environmentally effective manner.

Our team realizes the importance of taking better of the environment. Wilspec® is bringing higher standards towards:

·         Energy Management

·         Greenhouse Gas Emissions

·         Water Consumption

·         Waste Management

"Wilspec® continues its efforts to provide a more eco-friendly environment for its employees by initiating efforts in the office by implementing energy efficient lighting, paperless processes in various departments and recycling programs beginning mid-year. Another major system upgrade has been the move towards geo-thermal HVAC system for the corporate headquarters. Because of the continued green initiatives in the US, Wilspec® plans to promote the same programs at its global locations." expresses Ashlie Wilhelm

Wilspec® is committed to bettering our communities by protecting one another as well as our environment.

For more information, to go http://www.wilspec.com/wilspec-betters-environmental-prac...

Wilspec Technologies, Inc.

Wilspec Technologies, Inc. is a global manufacturer of Pressure Controls and Sensors, Electrical Controls and Valve and Line Components for the HVAC/Refrigeration and industrial markets.  Founded in 2000, Wilspec Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held company headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, with facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia, India and the Middle East.  The company is dedicated to providing cost-effective and reliable products to assist customers in achieving sustainable solutions that offer innovative change in the global marketplace.

