WILSPEC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Betters Environmental Practices
Our team realizes the importance of taking better of the environment. Wilspec® is bringing higher standards towards:
· Energy Management
· Greenhouse Gas Emissions
· Water Consumption
· Waste Management
"Wilspec® continues its efforts to provide a more eco-friendly environment for its employees by initiating efforts in the office by implementing energy efficient lighting, paperless processes in various departments and recycling programs beginning mid-year. Another major system upgrade has been the move towards geo-thermal HVAC system for the corporate headquarters. Because of the continued green initiatives in the US, Wilspec® plans to promote the same programs at its global locations." expresses Ashlie Wilhelm
Wilspec® is committed to bettering our communities by protecting one another as well as our environment.
For more information, to go http://www.wilspec.com/
Wilspec Technologies, Inc.
Wilspec Technologies, Inc. is a global manufacturer of Pressure Controls and Sensors, Electrical Controls and Valve and Line Components for the HVAC/Refrigeration and industrial markets. Founded in 2000, Wilspec Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held company headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, with facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia, India and the Middle East. The company is dedicated to providing cost-effective and reliable products to assist customers in achieving sustainable solutions that offer innovative change in the global marketplace.
Contact
Nolan Wilds
Media Coordinator
***@wilspec.com
