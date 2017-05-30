News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sky Family "Celtic Revival!" Debuts on Billboard Charts
The Sky Family's "Celtic Revival!" debuted at #7 on the Billboard Heatseekers - Northeast charts this week.
"Celtic Revival! 2017 Gold Edition" debuted at #7 on the Billboard Heatseekers - Northeast charts. That accomplishment on its own would be enough to make any artist more than a little thankful for the much coveted entertainment industry recognition, but for the Sky Family the blessings have been twofold. Their record also debuted on the Billboard World Album charts at #14 on the very same week. The past eleven years of invested hard work and dedication on the road and in the studio has returned a handsome dividend for these divinely devout troubadours.
Earlier in the year the members of the Sky Family took the initiative and formed their own record company. The aptly named Celtic Cross Records owners knew that a label without an avenue to get their CDs into record stores across the country would have little actual impact. Reaching out to some of their close contacts in entertainment business an alliance was forged and they signed an exclusive record distribution contract with Select-O-Hits, Distribution, Inc., one of the top three independent record distributors to music retailers in America.
Before the dust of this news had even settled rumors in the industry began to fly that apparently several major labels have taken note of this achievement and that offers of record deals will soon be placed on the table for the Sky Family's current and upcoming releases. It's response like this that traditionally have fueled bidding wars amongst the
major record and music publishing companies on the lookout for the latest marketable up and coming artists. Yes, what a week it's been indeed!
As of this time the members of the Sky Family are available for interviews and/or appearances. Their press kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media using the media contact information provided below. News, updates and additional information may also be found at: http://www.theskys.org
Media Contact
Mia Mind Music - Stevie B
8008438575
press@miamindmusic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse