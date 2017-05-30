Best for Babes Announces New Executive Director

Contact

Lisa Akers, Executive Director BFB

804.497.6670

lisa@bestforbabes.org Lisa Akers, Executive Director BFB804.497.6670

End

-- Best for Babes (BfB) is pleased to announce that Lisa Akers, PhD, RDN, IBCLC, RLC, FAND, will join the organization as Executive Director, effectively immediately. Lisa has extensive experience leading in the perinatal health, breastfeeding, nonprofit, and public health arenas and has a deep commitment to BfB's mission of employing a multi-sector collaborative social entrepreneurship model to remove the cultural and institutional barriers to breastfeeding/human milk."We couldn't have asked for a better candidate to take BfB into the next era and maximize the impact on the 360 degree world around new moms and babies," say BfB Co-Founders, Bettina Forbes and Danielle Rigg. "Lisa embodies the skills, experience, vision and heart our nonprofit and this cause need and we pass the mantle to her with the utmost confidence and excitement."In recent years, Rigg has had to step back from her role as CEO due to a recurrence of breast cancer. She will remain on as a member of the Board of Directors and a Senior Advisor. Forbes will retain her position as a Senior Advisor. Most of the current leadership team will stay on board during the transition."I am excited for this opportunity and feel that the my background and areas of expertise are the perfect fit for BfB, " says Akers. "I believe this cause's time has come and am eager to lean on my experience to bring programs like the Miracle Milk Stroll, C.A.R.E.-Code Alliance and Celebrity Cabinet to scale."The timing of the transition is notable since BfB will have its 10 year anniversary in August. "We built something from nothing -- there was no national mainstream cause for breastfeeding or human milk when we launched Best for Babes in 2007, " say Rigg and Forbes. "We couldn't be prouder of the citizen-based, corporate- and celebrity-backed campaigns, programs and events, we have created with the help of our incredible volunteers. But it's time for new leadership to move us forward."Full Bio:Lisa Akers, PhD, RDN, IBCLC, RLC, FAND, has been working in the field of public health and human lactation for over 16 years where she spent nearly 15 of those years with the Virginia WIC Program. As the State Breastfeeding Coordinator Lisa quickly learned that it is through partnerships and collaborations between governmental, for-profit, and nonprofit organizations that systems change around breastfeeding can be leveraged and sustained. It is for this reason that Lisa embarked on her journey to earn her PhD in Strategic Leadership Studies from James Madison University. She concentrated her studies on nonprofit and community leadership and more specifically on nonprofit healthcare organizations. Lisa combined her passion for the field of human lactation with her study of organizational leadership to examine the organizational factors that influence quality perinatal care and ultimately affect breastfeeding relationships.Lisa is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN), a Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (FAND), and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC). Lisa has served on numerous national and international boards and committees including the Women's Health Dietetic Practice Group (WH DPG) of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the United States Breastfeeding Committee (USBC). She is currently a member of the International Lactation Consultant Association (ILCA) Board of Directors. Lisa's expertise in nonprofit leadership has afforded her the opportunity to work as a consultant with numerous organizations in areas such as change management, fundraising, governance, grant writing, program evaluation, and strategic planning.FB/ bestforbabes Instagram & Twitter @bestforbabes