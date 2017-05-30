News By Tag
Final Days for Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann at Illinois Holocaust Museum
Unique exhibition blends international intrigue with courtroom drama in story of the hunt for a Nazi war criminal.
Eichmann, the man responsible for the transport of millions of people to death camps during the Holocaust, fled to Argentina at the end of World War II and lived openly under an assumed name. Operation Finale offers an up-close view of the life of Israeli intelligence officers as they pursued the fugitive Eichmann. The story plays out like a Hollywood spy thriller, a mix of hidden identities, fortuitous tips, and cloak-and-dagger intrigue that leads to a dramatic climax.
Authentic espionage tools, photographs, and documents illustrate the tense and dangerous covert operation that resulted in Eichmann's capture. The exhibition also includes a powerful re-creation of the Israeli courtroom for Eichmann's trial, with the original bulletproof glass covering the booth from which he testified and wrap-around projections of traumatized witnesses and observers that places the modern guest in the heart of the courtroom.
Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann continues at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center until June 18. The Museum is located at 9603 Woods Drive in Skokie. For more information, visit http://ILHolocaustMuseum.org.
Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center uses the history and lessons of the Holocaust to teach current, relevant, and universal lessons in humanity. Through world-class exhibitions and programs, the Museum inspires individuals and organizations and provides a universal wake-up call to action: Take history to heart. Take a stand for humanity. The Museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.; and Thursday evenings until 8:00 p.m. Learn more at www.illinoisholocaustmuseum.org.
