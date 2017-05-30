 
News By Tag
* Holocaust
* Eichmann
* Mossad
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Northfield
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


Final Days for Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann at Illinois Holocaust Museum

Unique exhibition blends international intrigue with courtroom drama in story of the hunt for a Nazi war criminal.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Holocaust
Eichmann
Mossad

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Northfield - Illinois - US

NORTHFIELD, Ill. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Now through June 18, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center in Skokie takes visitors back in time with the exclusive exhibition Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann. This immersive experience is filled with authentic artifacts, videos, and documents from the hunt, capture, and prosecution of notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1961.

Eichmann, the man responsible for the transport of millions of people to death camps during the Holocaust, fled to Argentina at the end of World War II and lived openly under an assumed name. Operation Finale offers an up-close view of the life of Israeli intelligence officers as they pursued the fugitive Eichmann. The story plays out like a Hollywood spy thriller, a mix of hidden identities, fortuitous tips, and cloak-and-dagger intrigue that leads to a dramatic climax.

Authentic espionage tools, photographs, and documents illustrate the tense and dangerous covert operation that resulted in Eichmann's capture. The exhibition also includes a powerful re-creation of the Israeli courtroom for Eichmann's trial, with the original bulletproof glass covering the booth from which he testified and wrap-around projections of traumatized witnesses and observers that places the modern guest in the heart of the courtroom.

Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann continues at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center until June 18. The Museum is located at 9603 Woods Drive in Skokie. For more information, visit http://ILHolocaustMuseum.org.

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center uses the history and lessons of the Holocaust to teach current, relevant, and universal lessons in humanity. Through world-class exhibitions and programs, the Museum inspires individuals and organizations and provides a universal wake-up call to action: Take history to heart. Take a stand for humanity. The Museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.;  and Thursday evenings until 8:00 p.m. Learn more at www.illinoisholocaustmuseum.org.

Contact
Creative Marketing Associates, Inc.
***@cmacreative.com
End
Source:Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center
Email:***@cmacreative.com Email Verified
Tags:Holocaust, Eichmann, Mossad
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Northfield - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Creative Marketing Associates, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share