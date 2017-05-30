News By Tag
Eat & Greet, Meats & Sweets: The Meat House in Edmond Customer Appreciation
The Meat House in Edmond offers a sampling of fine meats and local flavors at its sixth annual customer appreciation event on June 10.
"We're excited to get outside and serve the people who've made The Meat House a success," said general manager Craig Rittenhouse. "We're proud to serve Oklahoma's best meat and host some of our finest local producers."
Along with chef-prepared grilled meats, guests will have a sampling from producers of curated brands. Confirmed brands include Boar's Head, Cajun Cowboy Products, Davis Bros. Pizza, EÔTÉ Coffee, Galimaro, Ingrid's Kitchen, Mingo's, Papa J's BBQ, Southern Okie, Trader Dave's, Pigcicle Barbecue, Ace in the Bowl, JR Okie Smokie, and Triple 'C" Cattle Company.
This is the sixth annual customer appreciation event at The Meat House. In 2016, nearly 900 attended. This year, attendance is expected to exceed 1,000.
The Meat House of Edmond is a modern revival of the neighborhood butcher and grocer. Founded in 2011, The Meat House of Edmond offers fine meats and curated local brands along with full-service catering and chef-prepared takeout meals.
For more information, visit http://www.edmondmeathouse.com or follow us on Facebook.
Lisa Dobson
