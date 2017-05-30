 
City Beat News Honors 2017 Spectrum Award Winners for Outstanding Customer Service

City Beat News announces the most recent winners of its Spectrum Award, and all the businesses being recognized are three-time and four-time honorees.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- City Beat News (CBN) has announced the latest recipients of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for 2017, and the winners are all consecutive winners representing a host of industry segments, including salons, staffing agencies, chiropractic and dental practices.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

Tru Salon in St. James, N.Y., (thetrusalon.com) is a four-time Spectrum Award winner, earning the highest rating of 5 stars each year the award has been given. This earth-friendly salon offers hair services for men, women and children with specialists in each department. The creative, talented staff listens to clients' needs, developing a look that is right for them. It is also the exclusive home to Tru The Product, a high-end boutique line of hair care products. Visit the salon's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/starpage/view/101063.

Allure Dental Center in Mountain View, Calif., (alluredentalcenter.com) is also a four-time, 5-star Spectrum Award winner. The practice offers general, cosmetic and pediatric dentistry as well as orthodontics, implants and restorative dentistry. Serving the Bay Area since 1998, Drs. Trinh Lee and Suzanna Lee have invested in the most modern equipment and technology available to serve patients in the best manner possible. Visit the practice's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/ALLURE-DENTAL-CTR-MOUNTAIN-VIEW-CA.

Belmar Chiropractic Clinic in Lakewood, Colo. (belmarchiro.com) is a three-time Spectrum Award winner. The office provides the highest quality chiropractic care in a caring, supportive environment for babies to seniors and everyone in between. Dr. Rick Kirkpatrick offers gentle, effective chiropractic care to help patients heal quickly and function at higher levels of health, whether they are suffering from an injury, a chronic condition or are making a transition to a healthier lifestyle. Visit the clinic's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/BELMAR-CHIROPRACTIC-CLINIC-LAKEWOOD-CO.

Krown Employment Services, LLC in Pittsburgh (krownempsvc.com) is another three-time Spectrum Award winner. Krown is a full-service staffing company providing administrative, clerical, industrial and technical candidates to businesses throughout the greater Pittsburgh area. The company aims to find its business partners the right employees with the right skills, saving employers time, money and worry. Visit Krown's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/KROWN-EMPLOYMENT-SERVICES-LLC-PITTSBURGH-PA.

Eastern Personnel Services, Inc. (easternhires.com) of Cincinnati is a three-time Spectrum Award winner. The full-service human resource and staffing firm has served the greater Cincinnati area since 1987, giving it a strong local presence and relationships with many area employers and job candidates. This aids the firm's goal to provide the right talent and the best staffing solutions to each client. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/EASTERN-PERSONNEL-SERVICES-INC-CINCINNATI-OH.

Ferricchia Hair Salon in Portland, Maine, (ferricchia.com) is also a three-time Spectrum Award winner. Offering high-quality hair, makeup and waxing services, Ferricchia Hair Salon is staffed by stylists who are Vidal Sassoon trained and continue their training and education to provide the best experience for customers. The salon uses only the finest products that are carefully selected to provide the best possible ingredients, resulting in beautiful, healthy hair. Visit the salon's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/FERRICCHIA-HAIR-SALON-PORTLAND-ME.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

