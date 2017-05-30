News By Tag
Mantra Wines Tasting Room to Open in Downtown Novato, CA
Novato resident and award-winning winemaker to bring premium wine experience to Marin County
"We feel so fortunate to be able to share our wines with our home community," said owner, Mike Kuimelis. "Dez and I both grew up in southern Marin and moved to Novato 10 years ago. We love the small town feel of the central downtown and in many ways we see it as the gateway to the wine country -- so it was a perfect spot to open the Mantra tasting room."
About the Winemakers
After graduating from Saint Mary's college, Mike Jr. served in the Peace Corps from 1991 to 1994 and was assigned to work on agricultural projects in rural Guatemala. Upon his return he enrolled in a graduate program at Mills College designed for students with non-science college degrees who want to enter medical school. He soon met Dez who was studying Forestry at Cal Berkeley. A year later, while Mike was applying to medical school, they moved to Healdsburg, where he took the opportunity to help manage his parents' vineyards. His father, Mike Sr. - who immigrated from Greece when he was 12 - and Mike's stepmom, Lorene, were long time residents of Mill Valley but started growing grapes in Sonoma County in 1978. Since then they have their premium grapes have been turned into many award-winning wines by a host of noted winemakers. It was there that Mike Jr. was introduced to the world of grape growing and winemaking.
While assisting with the vineyards, Mike Jr. became more and more drawn to the art and science of winemaking and soon fell in love with the process – ultimately setting aside his ambitions for medical school. He hasn't looked back since. In 2000, Mantra Wines was established and Mike Jr. turned his focus to winemaking fulltime. It has been a family collaboration with Mike Jr. as the winemaker, forklift driver, and sales team; Dez as the all around support crew; and Mike Sr. and Lorene as the grape growers.
About the Wines
Mantra's Cabernet recently won Best of Class and a Double Gold at the 2017 California State Fair Wine Tasting Competition. In previous years, Wine and Spirits Magazine declared the Mantra Zinfandel as one of the "Year's Best". The Connoisseur's Guide to California Wine awarded their Syrah with 93 points. Featured in the 2012 Spring issue of Sunset Magazine their Cabernet was awarded a Gold Medal and noted wine critic Robert Parker Jr. has praised Mantra Wines with the following descriptions:
"These juicy cabernets emphasize loads of fruit, impressive purity, and beautiful texture..."
- Robert Parker Jr., The Wine Advocate
"Hedonistic, smoky, full-bodied, voluptuously textured flavors..."
- Robert Parker Jr., The Wine Advocate
Mantra is dedicated to producing wines that reflect the unique characteristics of their high elevation vineyard sites located in Cloverdale, Geyserville and Healdsburg. Many of their wines are produced from the best blocks of their mountain-top and hillside vineyards which are farmed to rigorous specifications by Mike Sr. to produce their ultra-premium wines. The Mantra Wines Tasting Room will offer many choices of their premium wines including a Sparkling Brut Champagne from their three labels: Mantra (created in 2000), Mobius (created in 2007) and Big Ridge (created in 2014).
About the Tasting Room
Managed by Novato resident, Hilary Kinney, Mantra Tasting Room will be open to the public Tuesday – Sunday. The beautiful space will also be available to rent for large parties or for smaller groups. Options include the 'Red Room' with a 12 foot custom walnut slab table that can seat up to 14 – perfect for meetings and private tastings; the more intimate 'Indigo Room'; and the 'Back 40' with a separate bar and shuffleboard.
Mantra Wines Tasting Room | 881 Grant Ave | Novato, CA | 94945
415.892.9463 | http://www.mantrawines.com/
Contact
Mike Kuimelis, Jr.
***@mantrawines.com
