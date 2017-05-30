 
$9.2 Million in Sales Completed by Lee & Associates Orange

 
 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, is pleased to announce the completion of sales by the Orange office totaling approximately 48,000 square feet, located throughout Southern California.  The total value of the sales is approximately $9.21 million and recent sale transactions includes:

255 Crouse in Corona, California – 14,679± SF Industrial Building for a Sales Value of $2,275,133. Sold to SC Callejon. Allen Buchanan, 714-564-7104 & Joshua Harper, 714-564-7116

11388 Knott Avenue in Garden Grove, California – 5,084± SF Industrial Building for a Sales Value of $1,238,351. Sold to GK Designs. David Tabata, 714-564-7132 & Aryan Gharib, 714-564-7109

33 Brookline in Aliso Viejo, California – 4,361± SF Office Building for a Sales Value of $1,400,000. Sold to Greenman Law. Jeff Gahagan, 714-564-7174

1273-1275 N. Grove Street in Anaheim, California –10,000± SF Industrial Building for a Sales Value of $1,950,000. Sold to Curley Family Trust. Pat Delaney, 714-564-7127

1332 Bell Avenue in Tustin, California – 2,628± SF Industrial Space for a Sales Value of $710,200. Sold to R.W. Sandberg Family. David Tabata, 714-564-7132 & Scott Seal, 714-564-7159

12302 Beach Boulevard in Anaheim, California – 2,129± SF Retail Building for a Sales Value of $1,640,000. Sold to Good Fortune, LLC. Jeff Gahagan, 714-564-7174

818, 820 & 828 E. Manchester in Los Angeles, California – 9,203± SF Industrial Buildings with Land for a Sales Value of $1,400,000. Sold to Five Points Realty, LLC. Allen Buchanan, 714-564-7104 & Joshua Harper, 714-564-7116

Net industrial absorption in Orange County stumbled in the first quarter, posting its biggest three-month loss in seven years, as reported in the Lee & Associates Industrial Market Report (https://www.lee-associates.com/orange/category/market-rep...). But vacancy rates remained in record-low territory with the market's momentum reflected in skyrocketing rents that have jumped an average of 16 percent in the last eight quarters.

Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements.  Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties.  Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-associates.com/orange/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/LeeAssociates; LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/lee&associates-orange, and Twitter @LeeAssocOrange
Source:Lee & Associates Orange
Click to Share