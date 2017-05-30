News By Tag
$9.2 Million in Sales Completed by Lee & Associates Orange
255 Crouse in Corona, California – 14,679± SF Industrial Building for a Sales Value of $2,275,133. Sold to SC Callejon. Allen Buchanan, 714-564-7104 & Joshua Harper, 714-564-7116
11388 Knott Avenue in Garden Grove, California – 5,084± SF Industrial Building for a Sales Value of $1,238,351. Sold to GK Designs. David Tabata, 714-564-7132 & Aryan Gharib, 714-564-7109
33 Brookline in Aliso Viejo, California – 4,361± SF Office Building for a Sales Value of $1,400,000. Sold to Greenman Law. Jeff Gahagan, 714-564-7174
1273-1275 N. Grove Street in Anaheim, California –10,000± SF Industrial Building for a Sales Value of $1,950,000. Sold to Curley Family Trust. Pat Delaney, 714-564-7127
1332 Bell Avenue in Tustin, California – 2,628± SF Industrial Space for a Sales Value of $710,200. Sold to R.W. Sandberg Family. David Tabata, 714-564-7132 & Scott Seal, 714-564-7159
12302 Beach Boulevard in Anaheim, California – 2,129± SF Retail Building for a Sales Value of $1,640,000. Sold to Good Fortune, LLC. Jeff Gahagan, 714-564-7174
818, 820 & 828 E. Manchester in Los Angeles, California – 9,203± SF Industrial Buildings with Land for a Sales Value of $1,400,000. Sold to Five Points Realty, LLC. Allen Buchanan, 714-564-7104 & Joshua Harper, 714-564-7116
