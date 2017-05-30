 

Restaurant Coffee Service - Website Saves Food Industry on Expenses

A newly launched website from Restaurant Coffee Services was launched targeting restaurants, bars, diners, and cafes looking for reduced pricing on coffee delivery service.
 
Restaurant Coffee Services
DALLAS - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Shelby Lemonis, the company spokesman, Restaurant Coffee Services works with affiliates that partner with US based coffee providers specializing in coffees, burners, and breakroom supplies. Lemonis says "restaurant managers depend on affordable coffee service providers to keep them fully stocked, and since this is a major product sold to all customes, good pricing is absolutely crucial to their budgets". We solve that problem by helping them get better pricing from local coffee companies that carry a full line of coffee, equipment, and supplies. The company offers coffee service solutions of all types, such as:

Coffee Service For Restaurants
Coffee Brewers, Cups, and Supplies

Lemonis says that the cost of restaurant coffee service from their affiliates and suppliers is generally better because they offer a platform that motivates local companies to compete for business. Restaurant managers simply answer a few questions about their coffee needs and then local coffee providers immediately follow up with free information about their product line of pricing.

From Dallas, to New York, to Los Angeles, Lemonis  says he expects they will soon be the number one source in the United States for pricing coffee services to the food industry. No matter where the location in the United States (http://restaurantcoffeeservices.com/areas-served/), the company promises the lowest coffee prices for restaurants, bars, and diners.

Contact:

Shelby Lemonis
info@restaurantcoffeeservices.com

