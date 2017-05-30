News By Tag
Braeside Displays Creates New Infection Control Kiosks For HealthCare Industry
Series 900 Kiosks offer the HealthCare industry an updated option for providing infection control products in public areas.
The new Series 900 Infection Control Kiosks which are available in solid matte colors or wood grain finish, convey a sophisticated and robust design that complements any setting, whether a hospital, clinic or doctor's office. Upscale curved panels and shelves, together with pre-fit hygiene dispensers combine form and function in one complete unit.
Convenient dispensers include a hands-free Purell sanitizer dispenser, and multiple tissue and mask dispensers that fit most box sizes from major brands. Lockable rear storage provides for quick and easy replenishment of hygiene supplies.
Braeside offers six matte color and wood grain finish options for their stock kiosk collection. Many additional finishes and colors are available with custom orders. A custom branded version is also available for facilities that wish to include their own logos on the kiosks.
Braeside's Series 900 Deluxe Infection Control Kiosk versions include a graphics header with a hygiene poster to promote healthy behavior. http://www.braesidedisplays.com/
About Braeside Displays
Located in Antioch, IL, Braeside Displays specializes in the design, engineering and manufacture of memorable point of purchase displays. Braeside works with a broad spectrum of companies and industries to increase brand awareness through the use of industry-leading displays. Braeside products include stock and custom brochure holders, literature displays, sign holders, ballot boxes and healthcare products that provide infection control awareness.
For more information on custom and stock point of purchase displays visit www.braesidedisplays.com or call 800.837.9888.
Braeside Displays
800-837-9888
***@braesidedisplays.com
