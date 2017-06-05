 
56th Ann Arbor Film Festival Call For Entries Approaching soon!

 
 
AAFF Logo
AAFF Logo
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Ann Arbor Film Festival is the oldest avant-garde and experimental film festival in North America, founded by George Manupelli in 1963. Internationally recognized as a premiere forum for independent filmmakers and artists, each year's festival engages audiences with remarkable cinematic experiences. The six-day festival presents 40 programs with more than 180 films from over 20 countries of all lengths and genres, including experimental, animation, documentary, fiction, and performance-based works.

Awards
The AAFF offers approximately $21,000 in cash and in-kind awards each year. For a list of the award winners from the 55th AAFF, see: http://aafilmfest.org/news/308-55th-aaff-awards

Entries:
Open to the public.

Eligibility:
The Ann Arbor Film Festival is open to all motion pictures and all genres that demonstrate a high regard for the moving image as an art form. Work previously submitted may not be re-entered. Entries are accepted in one of two categories: short and feature length. Short films are 59 minutes and under in runtime. Feature films are 60 minutes or longer in runtime. Foreign entries should have English subtitles.

Formats:
Entries are accepted in the following formats: Internet Link (URL) and 16mm. We DO NOT accept DVD, Blu-Ray, VHS or video data files for screening purposes.

If you would like the festival to prescreen a 16mm print of your film, please contact the AAFF directly to make shipping arrangements at submissions@aafilmfest.org

One AAFF entry form or withoutabox entry is required per film. Please submit a brief 2-3 sentence statement (no more than 70 words) about your film for use in the festival program.

Please do not submit a press packet with your film. Due to the volume of entries we cannot ensure that your press packet will survive submission season. If your film is accepted, you will be notified of how to submit your press material.

Fees:
Deadlines for the upcoming 56th AAFF (Festival dates: March 20-25, 2018)
* Early Deadline: July 1- July 31 ($30 Short / $40 Feature)
* Official Deadline: Aug. 1 - Aug. 31 ($45 Short / $55 Feature)
* Late Deadline: Sept. 1 - Sept. 30 ($60 Short / $70 Feature)
For more information: http://www.aafilmfest.org
Film, Film Festival, Short Film
