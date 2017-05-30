RecruitBPM Releases Its Revamped Applicant Tracking System

Dubbed "X-Release" by its developers, the latest version of RecruitBPM's Applicant Tracking System and CRM Software introduces scores of new features and a completely redesigned user-interface.

--Over the past few years, RecruitBPM been constantly developing new features, listening to feedback from its customers, and keeping its fingers on the pulse of the staffing industry. As a result, RecruitBPM has been continuously updated to stay ahead of industry trends.However, RecruitBPM was also simultaneously developing a completely redesigned platform (dubbedby its developers). X-Release keeps every aspect of the original ATS platform alive, while also introducing new features and a completely re-tooled User Interface.Like the Original, X-Release is still a comprehensive end-to-end Applicant Tracking System with CRM functionality included. It retains everything that users loved, but there's much more to explore in X-Release.. Users choose what information is displayed, so they can have a fully-tailored ATS experience.• IntroducingOpen any window, application wide, without having to leave the screen you're on.. Receive, Submit, Interview and Place Candidates with one simple click.. For all users, even if they don't have an Indeed account. Source prospective candidates directly through Indeed's massive database.X-Release features a brand newfunctionality that allows users to edit details on the fly.• An all new. With the redesigned, customizable Career Portal, candidates can apply easily to open positions. Of course, all candidate applications will be parsed directly into the user's RecruitBPM Candidates module.. Now users will have an easy to operate history of actions taken within the portal. With a simple click, they'll be able to navigate to important pages in their workflow.RecruitBPM is now fully integrated with MailChimp.• Completely retooledandfunctionality, in addition to the ability toinside individual modules. This will lead to a much more efficient workflow for all users.• All of these major upgrades are joined byof minor upgrades and bug fixes, which RecruitBPM hopes will lead to a much improved user experience for all of their valuable customers.They have already started transitioning many of their existing customers from the original software to the X-Release platform. RecruitBPM expects to have all current customers moved to the new platform byIf you're an existing customer and you haven't been upgraded to X-Release, don't worry. RecruitBPM will be reaching out to ensure that your switch to the latest technology goes off without a hitch.RecruitBPM will be offering free demos and walkthroughs of X-Release for any existing customer who requests it.