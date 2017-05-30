Echosec Releases Free Social Search Engine

 
VICTORIA, British Columbia - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Echosec is pleased to announce the release of a free social media search engine. Based on the already market successful product, Echosec has made this free, location-first social media tool available to everybody. That means, all communities, news organizations, social media buffs, personal, private and public entities have an industry-proven tool at their disposal.

"These projects would simply not be possible without the support and social responsibility demonstrated by the Echosec Team. I highly recommend Echosec to anyone looking for a powerful, yet user friendly, technological platform for capturing and leveraging social media data into action and superior customer service to match the power and flexibility of the tool."

-Matt Richardson, Community Educator for Online and Personal Safety and Social Media Investigation Techniques

Available immediately this cloud based offering is accessible at app.echosec.net using any modern web browser and can be enhanced with an active twitter account:

• Worldwide social media search engine
• Search by location or keyword
• Top Hashtag analysis
• Access to Twitter and Flickr data
• 100% Free

About Echosec: Echosec Systems is a privately held company. It's social media search platform provides actionable intelligence to organizations for marketing, journalism, and management purposes. More information can be found at https://www.echosec.net/

Media Contact
Paula Hingley
Echosec Systems Ltd
1-844-324-6732
***@echosec.net
Echosec Systems Ltd
Email:***@echosec.net Email Verified
Victoria - British Columbia - Canada
