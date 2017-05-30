News By Tag
Echosec Releases Free Social Search Engine
"These projects would simply not be possible without the support and social responsibility demonstrated by the Echosec Team. I highly recommend Echosec to anyone looking for a powerful, yet user friendly, technological platform for capturing and leveraging social media data into action and superior customer service to match the power and flexibility of the tool."
-Matt Richardson, Community Educator for Online and Personal Safety and Social Media Investigation Techniques
Available immediately this cloud based offering is accessible at app.echosec.net using any modern web browser and can be enhanced with an active twitter account:
• Worldwide social media search engine
• Search by location or keyword
• Top Hashtag analysis
• Access to Twitter and Flickr data
• 100% Free
About Echosec: Echosec Systems is a privately held company. It's social media search platform provides actionable intelligence to organizations for marketing, journalism, and management purposes. More information can be found at https://www.echosec.net/
