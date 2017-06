Gary Lee kicks off "Kiss A Cow" Fundraising Campaign!

Gary Lee will be fundraising for the third year in a row for the Boys & Girls Club of Easton!

Gary Lee with Dean Young, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Easton

-- Gary Lee, also known as That Family Guy, will be visiting the Boys & Girls Club of Easton on Wed. Jun. 7th, 2017 to kick off the "Kiss a Cow" Fundraising Campaign. Gary Lee is one of the contestants that will attempt to raise the most amount of money for the Boys & Girls Club of Easton. The winner gets to kiss a cow at Klein Farms in Easton, PA this coming October.That Family Guy is participating in this fundraiser for the third year in a row. In 2016 and 2015, he was named "Kiss a Cow" Champion and has yet to be dethroned. In the last two years combined, That Family Guy raised almost $34K for the Club.Earlier in the year, Gary Lee and a few of the Brown Daub Kia family members visited the Club where the kids presented the champion with the "Kiss A Cow" trophy. Gary Lee at the time, threw out a huge challenge to the community and announced his intentions for the 2017 campaign saying, "This year, my goal is to raise over $25K! I want to raise $25K and finish in last place. This is not about me, it's about all the kids at the Boys & Girls Club that benefit from this fundraiser!"Also, on June 7th, 2017, Gary Lee will announce a huge fundraising effort that will attempt to bring in lots of "moo-la" for the Club while benefiting one lucky winner... For more details, visit http://www.browndaubkia.com/ To donate directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Easton's "Kiss A Cow" fundraising campaign, visit http://www.eastonpabgc.org/and click the "Kiss A Cow" link.