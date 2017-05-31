 
News By Tag
* Boys And Girls Club
* Gary Lee
* Kiss A Cow
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Easton
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31


Gary Lee kicks off "Kiss A Cow" Fundraising Campaign!

Gary Lee will be fundraising for the third year in a row for the Boys & Girls Club of Easton!
 
 
Gary Lee with Dean Young, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Easton
Gary Lee with Dean Young, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Easton
EASTON, Pa. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Gary Lee, also known as That Family Guy, will be visiting the Boys & Girls Club of Easton on Wed. Jun. 7th, 2017 to kick off the "Kiss a Cow" Fundraising Campaign. Gary Lee is one of the contestants that will attempt to raise the most amount of money for the Boys & Girls Club of Easton. The winner gets to kiss a cow at Klein Farms in Easton, PA this coming October.

That Family Guy is participating in this fundraiser for the third year in a row. In 2016 and 2015, he was named "Kiss a Cow" Champion and has yet to be dethroned. In the last two years combined, That Family Guy raised almost $34K for the Club.

Earlier in the year, Gary Lee and a few of the Brown Daub Kia family members visited the Club where the kids presented the champion with the "Kiss A Cow" trophy. Gary Lee at the time, threw out a huge challenge to the community and announced his intentions for the 2017 campaign saying, "This year, my goal is to raise over $25K! I want to raise $25K and finish in last place. This is not about me, it's about all the kids at the Boys & Girls Club that benefit from this fundraiser!"

Also, on June 7th, 2017, Gary Lee will announce a huge fundraising effort that will attempt to bring in lots of "moo-la" for the Club while benefiting one lucky winner... For more details, visit http://www.browndaubkia.com/.

To donate directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Easton's "Kiss A Cow" fundraising campaign, visit http://www.eastonpabgc.org/ and click the "Kiss A Cow" link.

Contact
Leslie Dickey
***@browndaub.com
End
Source:Brown-Daub Kia
Email:***@browndaub.com Email Verified
Tags:Boys And Girls Club, Gary Lee, Kiss A Cow
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Easton - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gary Lee's Brown Daub Kia News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share