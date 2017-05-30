I will share the all information about seat cover I know, from seat cover's price as a customer

Contact

-- I work at FH Group international Inc since 2/25/2017 as a SEO Manager, I have been in touch with seat cover almost 4 month, I still don't know a lot of things about seat cover, like which seat cover could be works with F-150. my supervisor told me "half of universal seat cover works truck seat cover." that's what I know so far. This wasn't the first manufacturing company I have been worked, different like other Employee, I'd like to spend more time with company's product, to find out Pros and Cons, and what's different our brand and others. Like my other article mentioned "The seat cover you paid for what you get", I can not ask spend $1 to get $100 value's product. But We can pay for most valuable product. Such as how much will cost between "100K brand bag" and "500K brand bag"? I believe the cost for for bag won't over 10K, it could be 1K or even less. so why those bags cost so much, marketing, design and brand is always the reason.400K dollars bag's quality maybe not good than 1K dollars bag's from another brand. it's all about brand, people consider product's quality through price as usually. let me make a real example that happen to me, I opened a web develop in 2010, for simple website, my price for 1 website is $300. pretty cheap, right. but the sales is too bad. because another website develop company offer as low as $88 service. we both use template to build the website, the different is I'm spend money on template's website to purchase it, he's using wordpress's default free template to build it. in second month, I make a totally different service, I have $88 , $300 and $3000 website builder plan. sales grow up, I have 3 customer want $3000 website build service, 1 customer want $300 website build service, customer want $88 website build service. except $88 website builder service, $300 and $3000 have almost same service from my way. build a website can be 10 thousands dollar or can be as low as $88. the price marked by ourselves, in some customer's mind "the most expensive will always be the best".My friend own the cloth manufacture, The wholesale price for T-shirt could be as low as $1, same quality T-shirt in small cloth store, will be $10. to the mall, the price will be $25~$35. in the brand store,could be higher than $500.The truth things happen to me , I purchase the shorts and T-shirt in chengdu's mall. Guess how much I spend for them ? 3000 Chinese dollor, equal to $500. the brand name is from french, the price in their offical website equal to dollar is $30.The whole point I want to mark out is do you want to be the one spend $400 to purchase $20 value's product? I'm not saying our seat cover is best quality in the market, but the most valuable in the market. to check the top 5 seat cover brand's review, you would always see the bunch of bad reviews:Not matter how the brand famous is, you could always see bunch of bad reviews. like last time, I wait for the line for TD bank service for 2 hours. my friend call "coach" for more than 2 hours, the reply to him is "customer service is in meeting".4 years before, I own my first leather seat cushion, I purchased it in a small store in china. the price is good and I like that seat cushion, I use it until now, I'm ready to replace my seat cushion. for other employee may purchase from other brand, but I'm the one like to purchase product from my company. like I purchase scarf and hat from 8pmshop and purchase iPhone LCD screen from uwlcd, so this time I will purchase seat cover from FH Group(own company's name) .I know our company's quality, because there's sample in showroom, I can touch it and sit on it. if you're near to Secaucus, come here to make a visit will be a good idea. And I know more I used my product, I will know more pros and cons about our products, So I can give some advice to my supervisor to make our product better.I will purchase or leather seat cushion or leather seat cover, it's all depends on how many time I need to spend on it, for the people like me don't like to spend more times on it, the leather seat cushion would always be the good idea.The price would never be the problem, I sell product's on Amazon, Walmart, Sears, overstock.com, home depot, jet, Rakuten, eBay, Newegg, Groupon, tanga and more.Amazon, Groupon, Walmart would always provide low price with same product, In official website, we have bunch of discount that you can use, Weekly deal and clearance for selected seat cover and more.