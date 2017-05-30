Catio Spaces unveils DIY plans for homes, gardens to keep cats safe outdoors
Cats, whether living mostly indoors or outside, enjoy the stimulation of being outdoors – but left unprotected, they could be harmed. Seattle cat-lover and designer Cynthia Chomos helps solve the indoor/outdoor dilemma for cat owners with her assortment of DIY plans for catios (safe, outdoor enclosures for cats). No longer confined to looking like a cage, Catio Spaces™ designs enclosures to complement a home with options for windows, patios, decks and garden areas.
"Indoor-only cats like fresh air and the stimulation of nature, just like their outdoor counterparts,"
Since founding Catio Spaces® in 2014, Chomos has helped cat guardians balance their pet's natural curiosity and craving for outdoor stimulation with concerns for animal safety. Her own home improvement project to design a "cat patio" for Serena, her beloved tabby, has led to three other catios at her home, and the development of visually appealing Do-It-Yourself (DIY) plans for various sizes and styles of catios.
The downloadable DIY plans are designed for ease of assembly (or removal if relocating) and to complement a home's design and aesthetics. "Catios can be natural, painted and decorated to complement each cat owner's home and personal style," Chomos noted.
Each plan has easy-to-follow instructions and illustrations to eliminate the guesswork. Bonus information includes guidelines to acclimate a cat to a cat door and new space, plus tips for cat-safe plants, décor, and accessories to promote cavorting, exercise, and enrichment.
Straightforward assembly was an early goal of Chomos' DIY concepts. "You don't need to be an expert carpenter," she emphasized. "Even novices will find the plans easy to follow and rewarding to build, although some people prefer to hire a carpenter for assistance."
The Seattle-based businesswoman worked with a CAD drawing specialist to develop schematics for the designs and had a woman with no carpentry experience build a prototype to test the step-by-step directions.
"Your DIY catio plans were a perfect solution for us and the directions are great," reported one of her first customers. "Every detail was considered and the plans were easy to follow," she said, adding, "I feel safe giving my cats permanent access, even at night. People just can't believe we built it ourselves."
Chomos combined her passions and skills as a designer, feng shui professional and general contractor to launch Catio Spaces. New designs, including her latest, a compact Window Box™ for sash or slider windows, sometimes incorporate requests and suggestions from cat-owning friends and clients.
Other DIY plans from Catio Spaces include the Haven™, a 3-sided design for a garden, patio or deck, and two larger options, the Sanctuary™ (spacious enough for human seating) and the Oasis™ (with 4 sides and an optional catwalk tunnel that connects to the home). No matter the size, Chomos said catios offer many benefits, listing 10 of them on her website.
Prices for the DIY catio plans range from $39.95 to $69.95; gift certificates are also available. Catio Spaces donates 10 percent from the sale of each DIY plan to an animal welfare or wildlife organization.
In addition to her DIY plans, Chomos builds and installs custom catios around Western Washington, many with clever themes and décor. Those creations have ranged from a Seahawks-themed catio for a fan of Seattle's NFL team and his game day lap cats to a spacious patio makeover for a pair of felines who love scaling fences to watch wildlife.
Last year, just in time for the Seattle Catio Tour, Chomos designed a catnap catio, complete with a daybed so she and Serena (her tabby) can relax and test the widely-touted benefits of catnapping. This year's showcase tour, which Catio Spaces co-sponsors with PAWS, The Humane Society of the United States and Seattle Audubon, will be on June 24 from noon-4 p.m.
Chomos has also become a go-to "CATalyst" and resource for feline owners. (Website visitors can request her free tips for considering and planning a catio.) "On a daily basis, I work with cat guardians, locally and globally on a variety of issues," she stated. "It's a joy to be involved every day with cat safety and enrichment while also protecting birds and wildlife."
10 BENEFITS OF CATIOS:
1. Protection from vehicles, predators, poisons, diseases or getting lost or stuck in a tree
2. Reduce vet bills from cat fights or injuries.
3. Protect birds and wildlife
4. Help reduce the roaming cat populations in local communities.
5. Provide a healthy outdoor lifestyle with fresh air, exercise, bird watching and sunbathing.
6. Reduce indoor multi-cat issues by adding more territory.
7. Enjoy feline and human interaction surrounded by nature and fresh air.
8. Help reduce indoor odors with an additional outdoor litter box.
9. Good neighbor relations (keep your cat out of their gardens and yards).
10. Peace of mind knowing your cat is in a safe and protected place.
