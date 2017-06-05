News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Crown Buick GMC Receives Green Dealer Certification From General Motors
GM recently listed Crown Buick GMC as 1 of only 115 U.S. dealers to qualify for its coveted Green Dealer Program certification since its inception in 2014.
"At Crown Buick GMC, we are committed to innovation, our community and our environment. That means ensuring we have the most up-to-date, eco-friendly practices in place. Not only does this make us more efficient, it also reduces our impact on our community and environment,"
To apply for certification, dealerships complete a performance assessment that GM's green dealer support team evaluates. The assessment covers 60 eco-friendly business practices across 10 categories. Dealerships must have a high percentage of these practices in place to earn certification. A dealer's continuous improvement year after year will lead to ongoing annual recognition.
"GM has long been committed to being a leader in environmental stewardship, and we're proud that our dealers share this commitment to serve and improve the communities where we work and live," said Kurt McNeil, GM vice president of U.S. Sales Operations.
The Green Dealer program aligns with GM's company-wide efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. GM designed the program to encourage dealers to implement green initiatives as part of their operations, create a network for sharing best practices, and help other dealers begin or advance their sustainability journey.
For more information on GM's environmental commitment, visit its sustainability report and www.generalmotors.green. For more information about Crown Buick GMC's eco-friendly efforts, visit crownbuickgmc.com
About Crown Automoitve Group
Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facilities.
Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."
About General Motors Co.
General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar®, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.
GMC has manufactured trucks since 1902, with innovation and engineering excellence built into all GMC vehicles. The brand is evolving to offer more fuel-efficient trucks and crossovers, including the Terrain small SUV and Acadia crossover. GMC's highest-volume vehicle, the Sierra pickup, is the most powerful light-duty pickup on the market, and the first full-size pickup to receive the highest-possible five-star Overall Vehicle Score for safety since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration changed its New Car Assessment Program for the 2011 model year. Details on all GMC models are available at http://www.gmc.com. GMC'S media website with information, images and video can be found at http://media.gmc.com/
Buick is an international modern luxury brand offering vehicles with sculpted designs, luxurious interiors, and thoughtful personal technologies, along with responsive-yet-
Media Contact
Francis Mariela
Caldwell & Kerr Advertising
pr@caldwellandkerr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 05, 2017