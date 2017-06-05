News By Tag
TGI Electric Vehicles Development Update
TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (TSPG)(the "Company"), a diversified technology company, is pleased to provide an update on current developments of the Company.
As previously announced, the Company held a conference in Kiev, Ukraine to discuss the commencement of production of electric vehicles in Ukraine, hiring proper management team, and establishing proper policies and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The production facility the Company intends to utilize for assembly work is currently operating and producing and assembling electric vehicles. We are currently discussing the details with said manufacturer, to finalize an agreement to produce vehicles. However, no assurance can be given that an agreement can be reached.
The Company has met with Finex Insurance Group to provide our future car owners with comprehensive polices that would include extended warranties, road assistance as well as battery replacement (the most important part of electric vehicles). Additionally, we have interviewed several candidates for key management positions.
"We are very confident in our project team's ability to complete the project in a safe and high quality manner," said Henry Val, CEO of TGI. "We will continue to work with our partners and hope to complete this project and expect to be in production in fiscal 2018."
For more information please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol "TSPG".
About TGI Solar TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.
Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. The statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
