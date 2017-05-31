News By Tag
Gary Lee's Brown-Daub Kia awarded "Kia Dealer of Excellence"
"My passion is to pursue professional excellence while making every customer a highly valued member of our dealership family." -Gary Lee
The 2016 KDEP+ certification is a distinguished achievement that Brown Daub Kia accepted in for the second time. Brown-Daub Kia is among the 11% of dealers in the Eastern Region that received this accolade. General Manager, Mikal Sabatine, states "Being acknowledged as a 'Dealer of Excellence' starts with Gary Lee's very own mission statement, which gives all employees a clear direction of where he wants to take this dealership, and that is, achieving and maintaining professional excellence."
For more information visit about Gary Lee's Brown Daub Kia, visit http://www.browndaubkia.com/
Leslie Dickey
***@browndaub.com
