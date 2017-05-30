News By Tag
Wartburg Hosts Program on Essentials of Estate Planning
MOUNT VERNON, NY (May 30, 2017) - Debra A. Arena, an area attorney, recently presented a joint program with Wartburg, a senior residential and healthcare provider located in Mount Vernon, New York, entitled "The Essentials of Estate Planning" to a packed room. Over 60 individuals from neighboring communities heard about the basics of how to provide future financial security for themselves and their loved ones while also learning about the many tax benefits associated with charitable donations.
"The fundamental and everlasting purpose of estate planning is to leave a legacy for the living, your family and your social justice cause." stated David J. Gentner, Wartburg's President & CEO. He added, "Debra Arena did a terrific job of outlining the basic principles of estate planning for everyone who attended."
The 2-hour workshop provided an overview of estate planning, discussed the role of a will with respect to one's estate and explained the different kinds of charitable gifts that can be incorporated into an estate plan. The seminar also went over different kinds of tax savings and other benefits received from donations to not-for-profit institutions.
"Wartburg has long been a community advocate on healthy aging, both physically and fiscally, to ensure that every senior lives as independently as possible, for as long as possible. This free seminar represents one more way Wartburg is committed to educating the community on steps to take to achieve that independence, said Angela Ciminello, Wartburg's Vice President of Development & Marketing. "With nearly $36 million dollars committed through estate gifts to Wartburg since 1992, our supporters not only ensure their own financial independence through various estate options but also confirm their commitment to the oldest members of our community who receive Wartburg's premier care-now and for generations to come."
Ms. Arena said of the importance of long term financial planning, "You would never think of letting someone else decide your vacation destination, pick out your wardrobe, or choose what you're having for dinner, so why then would you neglect such a critically-important task as selecting a guardian for your children when you're not around to care for them, deciding which family members or charities will receive your assets and appointing an agent to manage your affairs or make healthcare decisions if you cannot do so?"
Wartburg plans to hold a second estate planning seminar for the community again in November 2017.
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior care services for all stages of life. Unlike conventional retirement communities, they provide a wide range of services to both residents living on campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. They also provide caregiver support every at every stage, with an array of options to find the level of care considers the whole family.
Most recently, Wartburg received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links. In addition, Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State", by U.S. News & World Report for the seventh consecutive year in 2017.
Contact
Angela Ciminello
914-513-5179
aciminello@wartburg.org
