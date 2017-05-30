 
Apex Review Of Grave Heritage (Blanche Day Manos)

The intriguing, eye-opening fourth installment in the Darcy & Flora Mystery Series
 
June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Grave Heritage

Blanche Day Manos

Pen-L Publishing

Reviewed By Karyn Watts

Official Apex Reviews Rating:  5 Stars

In Grave Heritage, the fourth book in the Darcy & Flora Cozy Mystery series, author Blanche Day Manos once again fails to disappoint.

This time, Darcy and her mother Flora find themselves in the heart of Oklahoma during a torrential thunderstorm – where the murder of a stranger soon sets the community on edge. Following the suspicious murder of another poor soul, Darcy and Flora soon follow a trail of evidence that leads them to the most unsuspecting of suspects. Add to that a dangerous flash flood, and Darcy and Flora are soon in over their heads – literally.

One can't compliment Manos enough not only on her ability to craft seamless intriguing mysteries, but also on the masterful way she creates and incorporates her characters. Darcy and Flora aside, Grave Heritage is rife with compelling, full-bodied personalities in eye-opening situations readers can't help finding themselves drawn to. With one surprising development after another, Grave Heritage has all the elements of a top notch suspense thriller.

Readers are sure to be kept in rapt attention for the next installment in this captivating series. Highly recommended.
