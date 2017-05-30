 
News By Tag
* London attack
* GPS ankle
* Theresa May
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


New Info Suggests London Attack Could Have Been Prevented

Authorities Had Been Alerted to Specific Terrorist Threat By Identified Individuals, But They Could Not Effectively Track Them Without GPS Monitors - Theresa May Could Now Order Them, Following Lead by Germany, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan
 
 
An Ankle GPS-Monitoring Program Might Have Prevented the London Tragedy
An Ankle GPS-Monitoring Program Might Have Prevented the London Tragedy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
London attack
GPS ankle
Theresa May

Industry:
Government

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Newly emerging information suggests that authorities might have been able to prevent Saturday's terrorist massacre in London if only they had been permitted to require, under certain circumstances, that persons likely to engage in terrorism wear GPS ankle monitors to permit their movements to be effectively tracked in real time, suggests public interest law professor John Banzhaf.

        Since British Prime Minister Theresa May has said, in response to the Saturday's killings - Britain's 3rd major terrorist attack in only 3 months, and the 13th in Western Europe since the beginning of 2015 - that "enough is enough," and that new measures will have to be considered, she may well decide to follow the lead of Germany, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan in using GPS ankle trackers to insure that those already under suspicion can be effectively monitored.

        It has been reported that some 3000 people are apparently already on British watch lists, including "650 jihadis that returned to the UK," so individual surveillance is obviously impossible.

        On the other hand, notes Banzhaf, GPS ankle trackers permit one law enforcement official to monitor the locations of hundreds of suspected terrorists in real time around the clock, and to be alerted immediately by a computer if a suspect visits a sensitive location, departs from an established routine, etc.

        According to yesterday's THE SUN newspaper, one of the terrorists had previously been quizzed by police, had appeared on a program called "The Jihadis Next Door," and had been thrown out of his mosque for his radical rantings.  Moreover, a former friend had warned the police about his extremist views which grew out of being radicalized by things he saw over the Internet.  For these many reasons, it is likely that he would have been required to wear a GPS ankle monitor had a program permitting the use of such devices been in effect at the time, suggests Banzhaf.

        Even more striking, according to a report in today's THE TELEGRAPH, "counter-terrorism officers secretly recorded an alleged ISIL-inspired terror cell in Barking last month discussing how to use YouTube to plot a van and knife attack in London . . .  The investigators were monitoring the alleged extremist cell in the east London borough weeks before Saturday night's attack."

        Thus, even with this very strong evidence to suspect that a deadly terrorist attack might be imminent, it appears that the authorities did not have enough manpower to maintain effective surveillance on the conspirators to stop this preventable tragedy.  On the other hand, had the law authorized them to require those under suspicion to wear GPS ankle trackers, a computer program would have alerted police to any changes in their daily routine and probably prevented the tragedy, argues Banzhaf.

JOHN F. BANZHAF III, B.S.E.E., J.D., Sc.D.
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School,
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/  jbanzhaf3ATgmail.com  @profbanzhaf

Contact
GW LAW
***@gwu.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@gwu.edu Email Verified
Tags:London attack, GPS ankle, Theresa May
Industry:Government
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Public Interest Law Professor John Banzhaf PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share