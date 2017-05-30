News By Tag
New Info Suggests London Attack Could Have Been Prevented
Authorities Had Been Alerted to Specific Terrorist Threat By Identified Individuals, But They Could Not Effectively Track Them Without GPS Monitors - Theresa May Could Now Order Them, Following Lead by Germany, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan
Since British Prime Minister Theresa May has said, in response to the Saturday's killings - Britain's 3rd major terrorist attack in only 3 months, and the 13th in Western Europe since the beginning of 2015 - that "enough is enough," and that new measures will have to be considered, she may well decide to follow the lead of Germany, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan in using GPS ankle trackers to insure that those already under suspicion can be effectively monitored.
It has been reported that some 3000 people are apparently already on British watch lists, including "650 jihadis that returned to the UK," so individual surveillance is obviously impossible.
On the other hand, notes Banzhaf, GPS ankle trackers permit one law enforcement official to monitor the locations of hundreds of suspected terrorists in real time around the clock, and to be alerted immediately by a computer if a suspect visits a sensitive location, departs from an established routine, etc.
According to yesterday's THE SUN newspaper, one of the terrorists had previously been quizzed by police, had appeared on a program called "The Jihadis Next Door," and had been thrown out of his mosque for his radical rantings. Moreover, a former friend had warned the police about his extremist views which grew out of being radicalized by things he saw over the Internet. For these many reasons, it is likely that he would have been required to wear a GPS ankle monitor had a program permitting the use of such devices been in effect at the time, suggests Banzhaf.
Even more striking, according to a report in today's THE TELEGRAPH, "counter-terrorism officers secretly recorded an alleged ISIL-inspired terror cell in Barking last month discussing how to use YouTube to plot a van and knife attack in London . . . The investigators were monitoring the alleged extremist cell in the east London borough weeks before Saturday night's attack."
Thus, even with this very strong evidence to suspect that a deadly terrorist attack might be imminent, it appears that the authorities did not have enough manpower to maintain effective surveillance on the conspirators to stop this preventable tragedy. On the other hand, had the law authorized them to require those under suspicion to wear GPS ankle trackers, a computer program would have alerted police to any changes in their daily routine and probably prevented the tragedy, argues Banzhaf.
JOHN F. BANZHAF III, B.S.E.E., J.D., Sc.D.
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School,
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/
